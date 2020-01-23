The state’s DEP predicts the Orange code for air quality for Friday, indicating the increase in particulate matter levels in Central PA

HARRISBURG – The State Department of Environmental Protection is forecasting a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine dust for Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley on Friday, the agency said in a press release on Thursday.

The code orange applies to the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster and York in Central PA and to the counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton in the Lehigh Valley, according to the DEP.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standardized air quality index uses colors to indicate daily air quality. Green means good; yellow means moderate; Orange stands for the harmful burden on sensitive people. and red warns of harmful effects for everyone.

An air quality action day based on the predicted air quality index means that air pollutants are at an unhealthy level for vulnerable populations, according to the DEP. On action days to improve air quality, toddlers, the elderly, and people with breathing problems such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis are particularly susceptible to the effects of air pollution and, according to the DEP, should limit outdoor activities.

The meteorological conditions on Friday will be very favorable so that fine dust can rise in the affected areas, according to the DEP. A departing area with high pressure ensures very light wind in the region. These light winds, in combination with warmer air buildings in the air, allow strong inversion in areas east of the Appalachian Mountains.

As a result, the mixing of air near the surface is restricted, which traps the particles near the surface and can rise to the code orange range, according to the DEP. Air quality will improve significantly Friday evening through Saturday as an approaching storm system from the west will increase the likelihood of wind and rain throughout the region.

To keep the air healthy, residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain environmentally harmful activities by restricting the use of wood-burning stoves / fireplaces at night, setting thermostats to a lower temperature, and carpooling or using public transport to use the DEP.

More information is available at www.dep.pa.gov.

