The stimulus hopes to lift Wall Street after historic oil routes between Covid-19 Pandemic

The 11 major S&P 500 indices were higher in trading, as the US Senate passed a $ 484 billion bailout package and trillions of dollars in stimulus to help Wall Street return to its lowest level since March.

latest update: April 22, 2020, 8:59 PM IST

Wall Street’s main indices rose on Wednesday as signs of further stimulus to help small businesses recover from the economic downturn caused by the virus.

Brent crude hit a two-day high of 2.8% after the fall of two days, beating Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp among the top Dow Blue Chip winners. Jones agreed.

The House of Representatives is expected to repeal the bill on Thursday.

“Investors look at economics very differently from what they look at markets,” said Paul Nolte, director of portfolio management at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

“The market is heavily supported by the Federal Reserve and the government. The economy is growing, but the economy is moving at a different pace.”

The S&P 500 benchmark is still 17% lower than its previous record, as government shutdowns drive out and reduce consumer spending, putting several sectors at risk of collapse.

Unemployment claims in the United States are estimated at $ 5.5 million for the last week, while activity for the US plant in April is expected to reach a level last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. Both reports are Thursday.

According to IBES data from Refinitiv, analysts have also sharply lowered their earnings expectations for the S&P 500 for the first and second quarters, and now, based on IBES data from Refinitiv, are considering a recession for 2020.

One week after the predictions of the big US banks, the unpleasant predictions of 2020, the authorized and consumer companies used the locked measures to slightly improve the demand for online distribution and home delivery of meals.

“Revenue may or may not be good because (health crisis) has just begun to take root by the end of the first quarter,” said Andre Bacchus, CEO of New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardzville, New Jersey.

“Investors are looking at what companies have to say about their future prospects and assess management’s ability to move in this turbulent time.”

The fast-growing Chipotle Mexico Grill Inc. chain grew 8.7% after announcing an increase in digital and home delivery sales, saying it has enough money and liquidity to supply next year.

Texas Instrument Inc Inc., with a 3.5 percent increase in chip manufacturers, said the results from the first quarter were better than expected, adding that a strong inventory made it possible to prepare for the epidemic.

Netflix Inc. has more than doubled its forecasts for new customers in the first quarter. However, it is expected that the second half will be weaker if stocks are removed.

Delta Air Lines Inc. announced its first quarterly loss in nine years, but stocks will fall by almost 3.5 percent after the airline announced a 3.5 percent reduction in costs and expenses. Did.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 343.40 points, or 1.49%, to 23,362.28, the S&P 500 rose 41.58 points, or 1.52%, to 2,778.14 and 1.52%, up 2,778.14 and Nasdaq. Composite rose 149.96 points, or 1.81%. , At 8,413.19.