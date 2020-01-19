The stirring legal drama sets an emotional accent

Destin Daniel Cretton will shortly be one of the indie directors who made the leap to superhero filmmaking with Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Based on the true story of American lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson, who helps innocent inmates on death row, and the establishment of his Equal Justice Initiative, the powerful performances are just enough to counteract the clichés of a well-known, if urgent, story.

The innocent man in the heart of Just Mercy is Walter ‘Johnny D’ McMillian (Jamie Foxx). He was arrested for murdering a white woman, although there is sufficient evidence to the contrary. He faces an electric chair before death when the idealistic Stevenson (Michael) B. Jordan arrives in Alabama to help determined.

Most legal dramas focus on the protagonist tirelessly finding the evidence necessary to win the day, but Just Mercy is fighting the systemic racism of the U.S. judiciary, which serves to pretend blacks like McMillian to put law behind bars enforcement. Cretton deserves credit for not being afraid to show how widespread corruption is and for Stevenson being exposed to bigotry at every turn. That said, storytelling poses very few risks, and the procedural structure of the film leaves nothing to be desired.

Fortunately, the performances lift the film beyond its limiting conventions. Jordan has long managed to display intense emotions with restraint, and when the initially naive Stevenson copes with the situation he is in, the Black Panther star keeps finding new nuances. For the most part, Foxx’s McMillian – who, understandably, remains cautious with all his hopelessness – is similarly cautious, but the performance is all the more powerful for this and deserves all the awards he has received.

The third part of the impressive acting Trifecta belongs to Rob Morgan. Herbert Richardson, a Vietnam War veteran who struggles with PTSD while facing the death penalty, is a heartbreaking phrase from an underestimated actor at the top of his game. In these calm, intimate moments, the film shows itself in its most complex and three-dimensional form, not in its breadth and routine. It’s a shame that Brie Larson, who doesn’t have enough to do as Stevenson’s co-worker Eva Ansley, didn’t get more of these moments.

Still, there is something to be said for a film that shows how much work needs to be done to fix a broken system. Although the fight between Stevenson and McMillian took place in the 1980s, it feels current and relevant. Just Mercy is a story worth telling and, thanks to the emotionally engaging performances, also worth a look.

