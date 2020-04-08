The stock market in the Asia Pacific region is cautious as the coronavirus worries about dampening sentiment

Markets in the Asia-Pacific area mixed cautiously at the start of trade on Wednesday, after the toll of the daily coronavirus victims in the United States and the United Kingdom reached its highest level and the end-of-day nervousness conquered Wall Street to leave it with small losses.

Investors faced a barrage of coronavirus data, charts and forecasts to tidy up each day in an attempt to determine the direction of highly volatile global markets. More than half of the planet’s population is under lockdown and governments and central banks have launched a strong fiscal and monetary stimulus over the virus, which has dragged the world into a recession.

China, after reporting that it had had no virus deaths on Tuesday for the first time since January, said on Wednesday morning that two people died. Meanwhile, although the United States has the most cases and deaths in the world, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser told Fox News Tuesday that Trump “would like to reopen the economy as soon as possible”, probably in a few weeks. .

“Trying to take into account the mix of epidemiology, psychology and politics is worrying,” said Stephen Innes, AxiCorp’s chief global strategist.

Affordable “post-virus” stocks shout “buy”, analysts say

“And while we know that economic or poor quality data is missing, but if Covid-19’s data prove unreliable, then we will be in a world of injured afloat in a sea of ​​red in a ship without a rudder, especially with investors who they trade on sentiment rather than economy for now, “he said.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent at 10:25 am, putting it on track to take a two-day winning streak. HSBC showed up after the first few losses, putting it on track for a third consecutive day of earnings after its slump last week when it canceled dividends.

Chinese equities also declined, with the Shanghai composite index down 0.3 percent. (For in-depth coverage of the markets, read the Stock Exchange Blog.)

Markets fall prey to “infodemic” as technology feeds the herd mentality

In the meantime, oil futures in New York have gained as investors bet that Saudi Arabia and Russia may agree to cut production later this week. The two oil producers sparked a price war following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which had already significantly weakened demand.

Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.1 percent, after gaining 1.8 percent on Tuesday. On Monday, the benchmark rose 3.9 percent, technically entering a bullish market as it closed 23 percent above the March 19 low.

Kosdaq, a highly technological country, grew 0.6 percent, having advanced 1.6 percent on Tuesday.

Five questions that every stock investor should ask about coronavirus

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 percent after rising 2 percent on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures – which represent about 44% of the Japanese population – to contain the coronavirus. The government also approved a record $ 1,000 billion stimulus package for households and businesses. This equates to 20% of Japanese GDP.

Australia’s ASX 200 slid 0.3 percent after falling 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s S&P / NZX50 gained 0.2 percent, after rising 0.5 percent on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Singapore Straits Times Index lost 1.9%, after jumping 4.1% on Monday.

