The story behind Marillion’s Brave

Steve Hogarth has never known the name ‘The Girl Who Did’t Jump’. He can’t even remember it when he first heard of her. It was somewhere in the mid-80s when he was a member of How We Live.

Hogarth heard about her on a radio broadcast: how the police had picked up a teenage girl who was wandering, lost and confused, on the Severn Bridge between England and Wales.

Since its opening in 1966, the bridge has been a suicide hotspot, a magnet for troubled souls such as the nameless girl. She refused to give her name, even refused to talk. The police asked for information on the radio and TV when Hogarth heard about her. It struck him.

“I thought,” That sounds like the first page of a mystery novel, “he remembers.” I wrote it down and forgot it. “

But he didn’t, not entirely. The story of The Girl Who Did’t’t Jump remained deep in Hogarth’s mind, floating just beneath the waves of his subconscious, not emerging but not sinking either.

It was sometime in 1992 when Hogarth thought about her again. By that time he was the singer with Marillion, the band he had joined a few years earlier. It was while Marillion was writing songs for a new album that Hogarth told his band members the story of The Girl Who Didn’t Jump – a story that would become the beating heart of the record.

The album that they built around it, Brave, would prove to be the most crucial in their career. It would determine their future – or that they even had one. It eventually brought them together as a band, while their relationship with their old label, EMI, was irrevocably harmed and a whole series of fans pushed away. It eventually put them on a tumultuous, often painful path that took them to where they are today.

But if Brave at the time looked like a huge gamble that failed enormously, nowadays it is the great concept album of the nineties and an unsung masterpiece. In an era where idiots reigned, it was a beacon of intelligence and depth.

The story of the girl on the Severn bridge can be read as a metaphor for Marillion, only vice versa. The girl never jumped, but Marillion did.

“Brave was the point where the pieces of the puzzle came together,” says Hogarth. “We have become this other band, with me in it. We have become the band that we are today. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNb2bJ0e9IY (/ embed)

Marillion released Brave in 1994, but it remains fresh in their minds. Nowadays this is mainly because The Racket Club, their base / studio / den on the outskirts of Aylesbury, is busy with a team of people packaging special vinyl editions of the brand new luxury vinyl reissue of the album in large envelopes, ready to ship out . Hogarth, keyboard player Mark Kelly and drummer Ian Mosley take turns to go upstairs to the band’s office to look back on the album. Guitarist Steve Rothery and bassist Peter Trewavas reminisce via the telephone and Skype respectively – both are abroad, the first plays a solo performance in Copenhagen, the latter is working on a mystery project in Baltimore in the US. “You will find out in due course,” he says enigmatically.

It is fitting here that Brave began to take shape a quarter of a century ago – or at least in the neighborhood, in another unit a few doors down, home to the original Racket Club. “I remember Steve and I would go there if no one was around and had these small night sessions,” says Kelly. “And the first part of the album came in one of those night sessions.”

To reach the core of the album that would change Marillion’s career, you need to understand what was before. Hogarth came in 1989, after the departure of the original singer Fish. This new collaboration started with the 1989 season, the first album they made with Hogarth. It was partly an act of resistance.

“Many people expected that we would fail without Fish,” says Kelly. “But we were all very excited about working together and it all went very quickly. But we didn’t really stop to take stock and think, “What kind of band do we want to be now?”

If they didn’t know themselves, their label, EMI, had a good idea. They thought that Hogarth’s background in puppet acts such as The Europeanans and How We Live would help push this sometimes complex band into the musical middle. “If you liked Marillion, you wouldn’t have it at home,” says Ian Mosley wryly. “It was as if something terrible had happened to you.”

For their next album, Holidays In Eden, EMI joined Marillion with Mike And The Mechanics producer Chris Neil.

“The record company was very enthusiastic about Steve and had a more commercial voice,” says Pete Trewavas. “They thought of Mike And The Mechanics and hitsville.”

It was easier to say that hit singles were made than done. As the excitement that Seasons End had fueled began to subside, the gap between the two constituent parts of Marillion became increasingly clear.

“With Holidays In Eden we started it with a clean slate, then suddenly we were confronted with this problem that H liked to work fast and wanted to write a song a day, and we had something like:” You have to mature it, let it be six months, come back, see if you still like it, “says Kelly.

“It was absurd,” laughs Hogarth.

The different modus operandi caused friction. At one point the singer was even sent home from the studio while the band was working on the music. “It did cause some tension,” says Kelly. “It still felt like the four of us and he really didn’t quite gel.”

Holidays In Eden, Marillion did not completely change to the new Mike And The Mechanics. The album reached number 7 in the British charts, although it quickly faded. It never reached the cross-over audience their label had hoped for, while the hardcore fans of the band were suspicious of its more brilliant approach.

“I suppose you could say it was a bit of a” Marillion-lite “album in some ways,” says Pete Trewavas.

More than a decade in their career, Marillion had learned a valuable lesson. “There was a feeling that we were trying in the EMI way, we were trying to make a commercial record, and it didn’t really work,” says Steve Rothery. “So let’s just do what we love – it will sell or it won’t sell, but at least we’re artistically satisfied.”

Their next step would be to go in the exact opposite direction. If Holidays In Eden was fast, shiny and ultimately a sort of compromise, Brave was anything but.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eUBLgCnEEA (/ embed)

Between the holidays in Eden and Brave, several important things have changed in the world of Marillion. Some of those things they had under control, others not. An important decision they made was to equip the original Racket Club with new equipment, using their advance for the next album.

“The label was really against it,” says Kelly. “But we said,” We can use it for multiple albums, “which was a very good move. In fact, it prepared us for when we were later dropped off by EMI.”

There the band started writing the new album. It felt like an opportunity for them to work well together after the false start of Holidays In Eden. “The feeling changed, the environment of what we did became a little nicer and not so glamorous,” says Hogarth. “That may have been rubbed away.”

But something else had changed – something out of their hands. Marillion had been assigned a new A&R man, a young hotshot named Nick Mander. Like the band said, Mander wanted them to take a different approach when making the album.

Hogarth reveals: “Nick Mander said,” I promised the boys upstairs that there will be none of this long, vast, large budget to consider your navel for six months – we’re going to get a producer that is much more indie and down with the children, we’re going to make a fast, rough, raw album. “I was ready. But of course I’m the one who likes to work fast. They were all (worried):” Ooh … “”

“We thought it was crazy,” says Trewavas. “We thought the poor guy was hung up to dry. Are you told to let Marillion do something quick and spicy? We clearly cannot do that. We thought: “He is smiling. Does he realize what we do and how we do it? “”

Mander’s first decision was to introduce the band to Dave Meegan, who had recently worked with the fleetingly successful indie group Manchester The Milltown Brothers. He didn’t know Meegan was already in a relationship with Marillion – he had been a young band operator at Sarm East Studios in London when they recorded Fugazi a decade earlier.

“It was a different band and it wasn’t,” Meegan says today. “It is clear that Steve is a very different person than Fish, but the methodology of the band was the same.”

That method corresponded to that of Meegan. He learned his trade at Trevor Horn and the care of the producer Yes / Buggles was gone.

“We like to work slowly and explore all alternatives and think about the music and do a lot of chin-crabbing and nodding heads,” says Trewavas. “And Dave was exactly the same:” This is interesting, let’s see where it goes to us … “And between us, we just thought,” We’ll last as long as we want. “And we did.”

The third that happened to change the course of Brave, and by extension the career of Marillion, was that they suddenly had the opportunity to be admitted to an honest God-chat castle in the south of France. The castle, located in Marouatte in the Dordogne, belonged to Miles Copeland, head of the American label IRS and brother of Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

“We liked that idea,” says Hogarth. “Yes, let’s look for a house because it keeps costs down. We get something with an atmosphere and start working there. “We all thought it would be an interesting album and an adventure.”

And so, in February 1993, Marillion and their equipment were on their way to the south of France to work on their “fast, rough, rough” new album.

“I drove there all night with Mark,” Rothery recalls. “We arrived just after dawn. You see it on the hill, and it’s actually a Hammer horror house. “

Meegan set up the equipment of the band in the large Gothic living room and his control at the other end of the castle, in the main bedroom. “The large four-poster bed was still there,” he says, “so I put all my stuff around it.”

They didn’t go cold in the sessions. They had riffs and chords for the songs that would become The Great Escape and Hard As Love, working back in Aylesbury. Rothery had written the intro for the latest song of the album, Made Again, for his newborn daughter.

“Brave was the first album we actually wrote with the five of us,” says Rothery. “It was the first time that we had to fight. And because it was a concept album, the rest of us found it easy to understand what we were trying to do with it. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_1OMEGb6g0 (/ embed)

It was Hogarth who came up with the idea of ​​turning Brave into a concept album. “I had a song that became Living With The Big Lie about what people can get used to. We are determined to get used to something, no matter how obscene – it will shock us again the second time, and the third time it’s just how it’s going , “he says.” That brought me back to the girl on the bridge and the radio broadcast. “

Hogarth hovered the suggestion past his band members. “And they all talked about it as if I had made them a wad of tea:” We have that! “, He says.

Marillion had been here before. Their last fully-fledged concept album, Misplaced Childhood 1985, was their biggest hit and had saved their career. But if the idea of ​​a concept album had not been cool at the time, it now seemed positively suicidal.

“Oh yes,” says Hogarth. “But we didn’t care. We learned ages ago that it wasn’t care for those things.

They quickly fell into an efficient work pattern: breakfast, a morning off work, a break for lunch, back to work, food, maybe a few wines, and then continue working in the evening. Ian Mosley’s drums were the first to be recorded.

“We have spent a long time on drumming and experimenting,” says Mosley. “Dave really liked experimenting, sometimes to the point where I thought,” I’m not going to play this better. “

“Dave started editing drums and just went on,” says Rothery. “For days and days and days and days. We were just going around, “What is he doing?” Is he losing the plot? “”

The days became weeks and the weeks began to stretch. By the second month the band started to get antsy. They called Meegan in the castle’s dining room.

“We said to Dave:” Can we have a chat? “Says Hogarth.” We said, “We’re all a little worried about how long it takes, Dave.” And he said, “Well, the way I see it, we can make a record or make a masterpiece.” I think this could be it. So tell me what you want me to do. “And we all went,” Let’s make a masterpiece, “and that was the end.

While Meegan and the band were working, the songs began to focus, just like the overall concept – not so much a simple story about the girl on the bridge as a series of snapshots that showed how she got there. According to Hogarth, many of the texts contain thinly disguised autobiographical elements: Living With The Big Lie, Brave himself, and especially The Hollow Man.

“The Hollow Man was a confession about where I was personally,” says Hogarth. “I was hit loose. I became more and more shiny and Jean Paul Gaultier dressed on the outside, and lost on the inside. My wife sometimes found me fetal on the lounge floor when she entered. It was on tour, trying to be the father of two small children, and was not cut for it, or so I felt; being in love with too many people and too many things. And just try to balance all that and deliver some kind of great piece of work that would revive the band’s fortune. “

Not all numbers fit the concept. The pulsating hard rock of Paper Lies, recorded at the urging of Meegan to give a kick to the otherwise moody musical flow of the album, was originally inspired by the death of the crooked newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell and was only later broken into the existing story . In a nod to the subject of the song, which died in mysterious circumstances after he fell from his hunt, it ends with a huge splash – something that the band absorbed through a boulder from a self-made raft in a cave near the throw castle. This level of detail was admirable, but did not impress the paymasters of the band at EMI. Not that Marillion himself was worried.

“We were not bothered by the fact that Nick Mander was starting to become detached from the fact that we had not done much,” says Kelly. “As long as we have not pulled the plug, which we did not think we would do.”

They spent a total of three months in Marouatte – more than enough time to make a record. But Marillion and Meegan were not nearly finished yet. In the summer, they decamped to Parr Street Studio in Liverpool to continue recording. In London, EMI became increasingly hectic about the time it took to make this ‘rough, ready, fast’ album.

Relationships became increasingly tense. The band says Nick Mander has blown his top when they bought a £ 30 coffee maker. Another time, Hogarth told the label that he had a week off.

“I went on vacation with my family or divorce, which was perfectly reasonable for my wife,” says Hogarth. “And it was like,” EMI has gone crazy. They say you can’t do it. “So I got on a train and went to London to see the head of A&R face-to-face and say,” I know you all think we’re just sitting on deck chairs, but we “work very hard and make a great record. “”

Hogarth got his vacation, but EMI refused to relieve the pressure. They wanted a Marillion album and they wanted it as quickly as possible.

“Their theory was that it would still end with pressure rather than without it,” Meegan says. “But that kind of album, you should feel pressure and tension – that’s what it’s all about.”

Marillion spent another four months in Parr Street on top of the three months they had spent in Marouatte. Neither the band nor Meegan say they were worried about the album that would ever fall out of their control, but Mark Kelly admits that the occasional nagging doubt broke down.

“We’ve come to the end and I remember thinking,” What if it’s shit? “What if nobody likes it?” He says. “When you get that far, it is possible that there will come a time when you are simply not willing to admit that it is terrible because of the time you have invested in it.” “

“We didn’t know what it was even when it was finished,” says Hogarth. “I remember feeling very nervous when I listened to the mixes. Being excited, but at the same time thinking: “This sounds like Quadrophenia or something. I don’t know what people are going to make of it. “”

Other storm clouds had been collected on the horizon. EMI was clearly not impressed with the time it took Marillion to make Brave. The “fast, rough, rough” album had arrived a few months late, and certainly not cheap.

“By the time we reached the end of those seven months, we had already written about our relationship with the label,” says Rothery. “We had made a fantastic album and we had to hope it would be successful enough to justify this huge cost and the damage to our relationship with the label.”

Still, EMI was not so pissed off that they had no intention of organizing a big release party for the album at the London Planetarium. The idea was to invite various journalists and radio executives without telling them who they were listening to.

“That was a big mistake for EMI,” says Kelly. “They were actually trying to make people believe that it was a new Pink Floyd album, which was a huge mistake – they thought if they did, more people would go to the playback. But of course people came by and said, “What the hell is this?” This is not Pink Floyd! “”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWc7QyI6yrw (/ embed)

For a group that had long been critical lashes, Brave was surprisingly well received. Q magazine praised the album and called it “dark and impenetrable”. Hogarth shine to the description. “I liked that. That’s a compliment.”

But “dark and impenetrable” is not traditionally equivalent to commercial gold. Brave shot through the skin of his teeth into the British top 10 – their lowest album to date. The first single, The Hollow Man, reached number 30. The sequel, the spicy Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury, didn’t even make it to the Top 50.

In fairness, the timing of Marillion was poor. Brave was released just as the burgeoning Britpop movement began to take shape. A 70-minute concept album about a suicidal girl would always struggle alongside Blur or Oasis. But it was more than just the pop children of the nation that Marillion couldn’t seduce. The album left cold parts of their own fan base.

“We knew it wasn’t immediate,” says Trewavas. “We just hoped that people would give it the time of the day and let it grow.”

If Brave started to separate the fans of good weather from the diehards, the tour was done. The band chose to play the album from start to finish, with Hogarth playing characters from the songs in the old Peter Gabriel way. At one point this involved tying his hair in tails and putting on lipstick to play the girl herself. It was a deliberate challenge: are you on this trip with us?

“The atmosphere in the concert halls was like:” Fucking hell, what’s all this? “, Mosley says.” When we came up and did the encore and play songs that didn’t belong to Brave, it was a completely different show. You could see people sighing with relief. “

Neither the tour nor the album has contributed much to the Marillion audience – or even retained it. Brave sold around 300,000 copies – good songs today, but less than half of what Seasons End had sold five years earlier. “It was certainly a step back from where we had been before in terms of sales,” says Kelly.

Brave’s long-term pregnancy, coupled with the apparent lack of success, was noted at the top of their label. The European boss of EMI, Jean-François Cecillon, called a meeting with the band.

“He said,” I want you to give me a single for your next album or that’s it, “says Kelly.” His exact words: “I want Cry Me A River.” We came up with Beautiful, which is closest to the came from a single we had. But I’m not sure if we were the right band to hit singles at the time. “

They may not have been able to order hits, but Marillion admitted that they should at least think about working faster on their next album. That record, Afraid Of Sunlight, came out just over a year after Brave. But it was too little, too late. As they suspected, the writing was already on the wall. She dropped the label shortly thereafter.

“We have just become the band that hated the media again,” says Kelly. “As for the mainstream music press, we didn’t deserve to live. It went on as usual.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ74CwXcliM (/ embed)

What happened next to Marillion is a story in itself: how a disastrous deal with independent label Castle saw their stock fall to a low point, how they got the idea of ​​crowdfunding an American tour and the subsequent Anoraknophobia album, how they got a brand new business model that not only safeguarded their survival, but supports them – and so many other bands – to this day.

But Brave also has its own story. This “dark and impenetrable” record turned out to be a heavy sale at the time, but it has a life of its own. They have visited it twice in the last 20 years and played it completely in 2003 and again in 2011.

“We have lost many fans on Brave,” says Hogarth. “It was not well received. Everyone now looks back and says,” What a great album. “But nobody said that the day it came out.”

“I think it took at least a year or two after the release before people saw it the way it was,” says Rothery. “We are going,” This is what we do, this is who we are – we hope you enjoy it, but this is the course we are committed to. “

One of the reasons for its long lifespan is musical: its meticulous pace, its changing moods, the attention to detail through which they record the sound of rocks that burst into water in caves in caves in the south of France. But it also represents something else: this was the ultimate underdog record from the ultimate underdog band.

“People who listened to us are willing to invest the time,” says Mark Kelly. “They are willing to go,” Oh, I didn’t really understand that, I’m going to listen to it again, “instead of” I didn’t really understand, I’m going to the next thing. “

If Brave’s impact seemed negligible at the time, it feels like a milestone today. It proved that there was still room for intelligent, complicated conceptual music in the charts. You can follow a line from Radiohead’s OK Computer (released three years later) and on to Anathema’s masterful The Optimist, who unknowingly echoed Brave’s psychogeographic journey to Marillion’s own F.E.A.R., an album that shares so many characteristics with Brave.

“We are not here to play beautiful glossy music that you can hear everywhere,” says Pete Trewavas. “We are here to do something else and shake a few trees and make people think. Hopefully we have done that and hopefully still.”

And what about the girl on the bridge that inspired the album, The Girl Who Did’t Jump? Steve Hogarth remembers that she had read that her parents came to pick her up and take her to Westland. “I think they all lived happily ever after,” he says, but he knows nothing else. He suspects they might know the album, although they have never had contact. Why should they? Brave was a heavily fictionalized version of a turbulent event, and not the kind of thing they want to recall.

But Marillion did jump and it would ultimately be their remake. Their dark masterpiece started a series of events – some painful, others not – that culminated in their eventual rebirth.

“We were busy with two fingers in the music business,” says Steve Rothery. “That came back to bite us at the back, but it also enabled us to set our own course. It was responsible for our next path and the whole crowdfunding hassle and the reinvention of how a band can work. And that is why we are still here. ”

(Credit balance: EMI)

This article was originally published in Prog 87.