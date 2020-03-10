“The story, full of incredible action, humor and heart”

The upcoming remake of Mulan has reached the first audience in the United States, and the reactions were extremely positive.

Adaptation of Niki Caro live remakes of Disney animation in 1998, rejecting the musical numbers and several characters for the benefit of the film, which perpetuates the effects of China China warrior.

Mulan premiered last night (March 9), and critics and fans have answered a lot of praise.

“Remake Disney Mulan leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in his absence in 1998 of kickbacks pepper -. History is full of incredible action, humor and heart,” – tweeted Mashable Entertainment Reporter Allison Foreman. “Oh, and the romantic chemistry becomes STEAMY. How chanting” kiss “in a silent theater.

Her praise responded to other viewers praising Liu Yifei like Mulan ( “fantastic spectacle said one tweet,” big standout, “said the other), and the film’s action.

“It honors the film 1998 and a ballad by upgrading the empowerment of women and iconic scenes and stands w / excellent cinematography and fighting sequences that resemble episodes epic Wuxia”, – said the critic Geeks of Doom Michael Lee.

In terms of where it is located in a recent live-action remake advisers – including Beauty and the Beast, Doumbia, Cinderella, lion king – the early reaction suggests that Mulan could be the highest level.

“#Mulan – the best of the eye-disc” Disney “with Cinderella I do not even miss the songs Finding new notes in the story that we already know, doing great action, heart and humor..” – tweeted deputy editor of Entertainment Angie J. . Han.

Fidelity to the original source of his film is also highly valued, even without musical numbers. “If you’re a fan of animated, many of the songs are very subtle nods,” – said the correspondent of “insiders” Kirstsyan Acuna.

It repeated @myrcellasear, who called Mulan: “Great film that pays tribute to the ballad.”

#Mulan – a great film that pays tribute ballad about his background, and Liu Yifei gives a fantastic design.

Mulan will be released in the UK cinemas March 27th.