The story of how February became Black History Month

Black History Month in the United States is one of those periods whose origins are almost mythical stories. Aside from the fact that because of its ubiquity, it’s not usually asked how it started.

The celebrations have always been there for millions of young people, African Americans and others. They are a tradition.

What happened in February can be attributed to the intellectual activism of the historian Carter Woodson from the early 20th century, who is also considered a pioneer of the so-called African-American studies.

Woodson was born in 1875 in an impoverished house in New Canton, Virginia. It was only at the age of 20 that he was able to graduate from high school, which was delayed by his family’s poverty.

He then began teaching and continued his education at Berea College in Kentucky and at the University of Chicago, where he received bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees.

He was the second African American to graduate in Harvard history in 1912, apart from the more famous W.E.B. You bois.

After the formalities of the training, Woodson was determined to put the time and life of Africans in the United States into context.

This prompted him to commit to such celebrations as the 50th anniversary of black emancipation in the United States in 1915. The inspiration from this year prompted Woodson and four others to found the Association for the Study of Life and History of Negroes (ASNLH). ,

The ASNLH should encourage scholars to study black life in America. So far, the story of black lives had been easy and lazy.

In 1924 Woodson founded the Negro History and Literature Week, which became the springboard for Negro History Week in February 1926.

For Woodson and his ASNLH, the goal was to create an atmosphere of curiosity about the history of blacks in the United States while creating a platform for satisfying these curiosities.

All of this happened with the exception of the historical accidents that occurred on the February birthdays of two distinguished men in African American history: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Lincoln, born on February 12 and Douglass, born on February 14, were celebrated for advocating the emancipation of African slaves and offering some of the earliest black intellectual defenses against slavery and racism.

There is evidence that Woodson’s Negro History Week was held in February to take advantage of interest and participation in the Lincoln and Douglass birthdays celebration.

It was Negro History Week that turned into Black History Month.

On the way there were different names like National Afro-American History Month or National African American History Month.

The first US president to recognize the ceremony was Gerald Ford in 1976. He urged non-Black Americans to attend the ceremony and observe it in pursuit of national unity.

Today the celebrations were repeated worldwide under the same name or in the same month. Some African universities are known to celebrate Black History Month in February, and the UK celebrations take place in October.

But February, as the month of black history, was fair, a choice of chance or, if you believe it, fate.