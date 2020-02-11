The story of The Firm, the band that saved Jimmy Page

A better idea on paper, perhaps, than it turned out to be musical, the collaboration between Jimmy Page and Paul Rodgers in 1984 when The Firm unambiguously succeeded in at least one respect: it got Page from the personal and professional routine he dug in since the fall of Led Zeppelin four years earlier (caused by the drink-related death of drummer John Bonham). Or, as Jimmy told me not long after the band was dissolved in 1986, The Firm was what “saved” him.

He was actually plagued by doubts about forming a kind of bond after Zeppelin. “Oh, of course,” he said. “I was broken then. I lost a very, very good friend. ”

Indeed, the withdrawal of Page into the darkness in the early 1980s had alarmed friends so much that they feared he might never recover. There was the paved soundtrack album for Michael Winner’s movie Death Wish II and a shaky one-off appearance at the 1982 ARMS charity concert at Albert Hall in London, with an instrumental version of Stairway To Heaven.

There had also been occasional unannounced cameos with old friend Roy Harper. But it was only when Rodgers met Page on the American part of the ARMS tour in ’83 that the lights slowly started to blink again. Free had been Zeppelin’s blues rock contemporaries in the late 1960s. Bad Company had been Zep’s Swan Song labelmates and the only other big band that Zeppelin manager Peter Grant ever collaborated with. Above all, Rodgers was one of the few people who still felt comfortable in those weeping days.

“I believe the first time I met Jimmy was at the Swan Song office on Kings Road,” Rodgers now says. “He was friendly and supportive. We often crossed paths on the road in the US and the UK. I remember one night when I played at the Rainbow in Finsbury Park and the whole Zeppelin band came for a jam. That was a wild night. ”

With Rodgers who “still recovered” from his bitter break with Bad Company in the early 1980s, “Paul was one of the few people who could probably relate to what I was going through,” Jimmy would tell me later. The result was The Firm, a four-piece piece with former Uriah Heep drummer Chris Slade and former Roy Harper bass player Tony Franklin – both late substitutes for original choices: former Yes drummer Bill Bruford (then contracted elsewhere) and fretless bass – session star Pino Palladino (unwilling to give up his regular performance with Paul Young).

Although they had once been given the same name for the infamous gang of Krays, there were no serious ambitions for The Firm, beyond Page’s desire to just “go out and play and just enjoy.” Or, as Rodgers would tell me more than 20 years later: “It was a vehicle, virtually anything, to help Jimmy get up again musically.”

This sounded the most powerful, although critics struggled to get a grip on one of the band’s two albums: The Firm (1985) and Mean Business (1986). They were recorded at Page’s own Sol Studios in Cookham and contain an impressive range of original material, although both were criticized for the much dull, funky sound they produced than what would be expected from the recent leaders of Led Zeppelin and Bad Company .

“Well, with The Firm I think there were guitar parts (more fragrant from Zeppelin) in the songs,” Page said. “For example, say Live In Peace, a keyboard song that Paul wrote.” But “the guitar only had to come over it in parts”.

Both men also refused to perform one of their older, characteristic songs live with The Firm, which made them travel through Europe for the first time with a set of two hours of unknown material.

“And yet there was no shouting for songs from both camps, from Bad Company or Zeppelin,” insisted page.

However, there were other echoes from their musical past that could be detected. The most striking Midnight Moonlight, the song that closed their first album, had started a few years earlier as the famous, not yet released Zeppelin magnum opus The Swan Song, but Robert Plant had reportedly refused to sing it.

Similarly, The Firm’s version of the Righteous Brothers ’You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling was also planned as a possible Zeppelin song. Live In Peace (from Mean Business) was a slower, bluesy version of a 1983 1983 Rodger solo album Cut Loose song.

In the end, neither Firm album set fire to the world, although both made predictable, respectable impressions in the American album chart, and the single Radioactive reached the American Top 30. Box-office activities for their various American and European tours was also lively.

But when in the summer of 1986, after completing another dollar-rich American tour, they decided to call it a day, only a few tears were shed. Chris Slade started drumming in AC / DC and Asia, Tony Franklin worked together in guitarist Jon Sykes’ post-Whitesnake outfit Blue Murder, and both Page and Rodgers became … well, Page and Rodgers.

“I didn’t want to get into an album-tour-album situation,” Page told me, “as it would have happened from that moment. I wanted to start tapping with some of my own ideas.”

The fact that Robert Plant then also secretly shared the – as ultimately meaningless – hope to bring Zeppelin back together with drummer Tony Thompson probably also influenced the situation.

According to Rodgers, The Firm was only built twice to last a long time. “Towards the end I felt that Jimmy was active and in excellent condition – he was in fantastic form. And I actually thought, “Well done!” We left it in a high tone, thinking, “Well, we’ll come back and do something.” But we didn’t actually do that. Maybe we will, who knows? It is always on the map. “

This feature originally appeared in Classic Rock 146.