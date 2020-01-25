The strange abandoned mansion of Ealing which overlooks the North Circular

A Gothic-style mansion that has been out of use since the late 1980s overlooks the North Circular in Ealing.

Twyford Abbey, an abandoned Grade II listed building, was last used as a nursing home but closed in 1988.

It is listed on the English Heritage list of buildings at risk as priority A, which means that there is an “immediate risk of damage to or loss of fabric, no solution agreed”.

Its current property is listed as educational but it is vacant and the building is in poor condition.

The abbey is located in the center of the 5.4 hectare site and is located on Twyford Abbey Road with the Twyford primary school to the south.

Urgent stabilization works took place on the building in 2017 and a planning permit and classified construction consent were granted for it to be used for educational purposes.

Authorization was granted for the mansion to become a secondary school with a capacity of 1,150 people in 2017, but the building is now on the market.

It was built in the Middle Ages and belonged to the lords of the manor of West Twyford who owned his surrounding land. With a small private chapel, it stood on the house inhabited in 1593.

It was partially demolished around 1715 and the chapel was also rebuilt at that time.

It was sold to Thomas Willan, owner of a stagecoach in 1806, and an extension was built around the original house by architect William Atkinson between 1807 and 1809.

Willam renamed the manor “Twyford Abbey” to give it a romantic pseudo-monastic association and, as the only building in the area, the name was quickly applied to the entire area around West Twyford.

In 1902, the abbey became a nursing home when it was bought by Alexian Brothers, a Roman Catholic order, who enlarged and changed the house several times.

