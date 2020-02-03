The strange phenomenon of the London Underground where you could visit the same station on the Northern Line twice

We’ve all been there – too absorbed in a podcast or distracted by our phone that we miss our London Underground stop.

Slim! Now you have to get off the metro at the next stop and take the train the other way. Just to make your awful journey even longer.

But thanks to this strange phenomenon on the Northern Line, you might have the chance to see the same stop again if you miss it.

Well, with a particular station, anyway. The anomaly is called the Kennington’s loop.

And it’s a hit among Tube fans:

What is the Kennington loop?

The Kennington Loop is a bizarre quirk where trains on the Northern Line reverse.

Usually when the trains stop they are sent to a depot – so the driver can get into the aft cabin and go back north – but when the south services stop at Kennington, the train makes a huge underground circle near the oval cricket ground.

This means that the train folds back and arrives north again at Kennington. So you can visit the station twice, technically in one trip.

I guess this is probably only useful if you really have to stay at Kennington, but it’s still a cool quirk.

What will happen to the loop after the extension of the Northern Line?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips (ok, well, on your lips if you’re a train nerd) … Will the Kennington Loop still exist after the Northern Line expansion?

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are road works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

Two new stations are planned for the extension – Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station – and should open in the fall of 2021.

Transport for London reports that fewer trains will end at Kennington when the extension opens (as trains will continue to the two new stations), the loop will likely be used less.

Boo. But that makes it even more exciting.

There are also rumors that the tunnel is haunted – don’t say we didn’t warn you …

.