The Stranger teaser: Maika Monroe stars in Quibi’s new thriller sequence

Quibi has launched the initially teaser for their forthcoming thriller series titled The Stranger, featuring Maika Monroe as a rideshare driver who gets hunted down by a sociopath serial killer passenger, portrayed by Dane DeHaan. This venture marks Monroe’s to start with key Television project after creating her Tv debut CBS’s Eleventh Hour series in 2011. Examine out the video in the player down below!

In The Stranger series, an unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her auto. Her terrifying, heart-stopping journey with the stranger unfolds in excess of 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling sport of cat and mouse.

Starring Maika Monroe (It Follows), Dane DeHaan (The Incredible Spider-Man 2), and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Faucet), the sequence is created, created, and directed by Veena Sud (The Killing), who is also serving as an executive producer.

Quibi, which is short for “Quick Bites” is scheduled to have its start on April 6, 2020, with already far more than a billion bucks lifted from its traders. It has a amount of projects currently in improvement. Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Catherine Hardwick, Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne, and Don Cheadle are eight of the a lot of producers and abilities who are operating hard on the creation of the reported jobs

The streaming provider, established by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is set to characteristic series that run two to 4 hours in size and are broken down into components that are no for a longer time than 10 minutes in length.

