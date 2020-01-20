The stray cat’s ears were removed due to an infection, so a woman knitted a new pair of purple for her

A stray cat in Wisconsin has had its ears removed due to chronic and painful infections. So a helpful woman crocheted some new ones for her.

The cat named Lady in a Fur Coat was inducted into the Dane County Humane Society in December and immediately started treating chronic ear infections and hematomas, spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot told CNN.

To alleviate her suffering, the vets finally decided to remove Lady’s outer ear flaps – which made them look a little weird.

The shelter staff was also worried that she would not be adopted.

Then Ash Collins, who works for the Humane Society, decided to crochet Lady an adorable ear cup.

With a little persuasion (and more than a few goodies) Lady fit into her new purple ears.

“It is amazing that these strays and medical cases appear, and I think we are always surprised at their resilience,” said DeGroot.

The cute girl, known for her love of pats and headaches at the shelter, was adopted on Tuesday just a few hours after the Humane Society – operating in the Madison area – posted photos of Lady in her new ears on Facebook.

“Dane County Humane Society staff and volunteers are committed to the animals we care for,” Collins told CNN.

“I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out from the crowd and get the second chance she deserves, and it is a great honor for me to be a small part of her happy ending. “

43.018607

-89.549763

,