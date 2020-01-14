The streaming giant has just stormed the nominations for 2020

Ricky Gervais was not always popular. To be honest, he wasn’t always funny. But The Office Creator got one thing right last week when it decided to call the Golden Globe Awards for their snobbish attitude to streaming. “Nobody cares about films anymore. Nobody goes to the cinema. Nobody watches television on the network, ”he said to an audience of the richest residents of Beverly Hills. “Everyone is watching Netflix. On this show I should just come out and say: Well done, Netflix! You win … everything! Good night. ‘

You are also not the only one. This year’s globes may have only given the streaming platform an award out of 17 nominations, but Roma is still the only Netflix film that has ever won an Oscar. If there was a prize for most backward creatives, it would definitely go to the academy – until now, it seems.

This morning (January 13), it was announced that Netflix was quietly storming the shortlist of its 2020 best nomination of 22 nods for the 2020 Oscar nominations. This is more than any other studio, even Sony and its top-class awards from Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Little Women and Pain & Glory. A production house has never dominated so strongly.

Adam Driver enjoys a tender moment with Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”. Credit: Netflix

Of course, Netflix has collected 15 nominations over the past year, largely thanks to Alfonso Cuaron’s foreign language phenomenon, but the election commission led by Martin Scorsese has closed its films in most categories. Scorsese was quite vocal about his aversion to streaming – though his mob epic The Irishman literally only got 10 nominations for her – and the struggle to define “cinema” is still raging. Steven Spielberg, another Hollywood heavyweight, recently even suggested that films that air on the streaming service along with a very limited movie release should not be considered for Oscars. Fortunately, it was ignored, but the views of these filmmaker dinosaurs have permeated the entire academy. Hence the lack of gold statuettes in the Netflix HQ bathrooms.

However, there has been an improvement over the years. After Netflix first received an Oscar for the harrowing war doctorate The Square in 2014, Netflix gradually took a bigger slice of the cake. In 2015 there was another lonely nomination; 2016 gave them two; 2017, three; 2018, seven; In 2019 the number doubled to 15 and this year it rose again. Logically, the number of victories should also increase.

Robert De Niro in “The Irishman” Credit: Netflix

The marriage story – Noah Baumbach’s heartbreaking story about a family that splits at the seams – best dominates the actor categories (Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern are nominated), while Scorsese’s “The Irishman” certainly seems to be winning big. The two popes also helped them close the gong of the best supporting actor (three out of five nominees are Netflix talents). But the online giant has also done well in the smaller categories that nobody really cares about. Hand-drawn Christmas film Klaus is promoting the best animated feature film. The Edge of Democracy is just one of three nominated documentaries. Randy Newman has released another original score nod (he’s 15 now) for his melancholic Marriage Story soundtrack.

The Oscars have not usually been very enthusiastic about the change – last year’s plans for “Best Popular Film” were almost immediately dismissed. But if even Ricky Gervais – a man who is usually not known for his ability to read a room – noticed what was going on, then this may be the year that Netflix gets what it deserves at the Oscars.