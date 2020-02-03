The streets and royal blood are key additions to the Victorious Festival

The Streets and Royal Blood were named headliners in the second announcement of the 2020 Victorious Festival.

The Portsmouth Festival will take place from August 28th to 30th, with Ian Brown already confirmed as the headliner for Friday (August 28th).

The Streets and Royal Blood will headline Saturday and Sunday of the festival, with Victorious Festival appointing the couple headlining this morning (February 3rd) along with a number of other artists.

On Saturday (August 29th) greats like Rag’N’Bone Man, Blossoms and La Roux will perform, while Johnny Marr, Miles Kane and Bombay Bicycle Club will add to the bill for Sunday.

You can read today’s line-up announcement below.

Tickets from £ 30 👉https: //t.co/jYX93R984t

We are very happy to announce our headliners The Streets and @royalblooduk alongside @ianbrown !! 🎉 🎉

So – @nilerodgers & Chic @BombayBicycle @BlossomsBand @mikeskinnerltd @CraigDavid & much more! pic.twitter.com/tYe8aYRVyi

Both weekend and day tickets for the Victorious Festival are available now. More information about this year’s event can be found here.

Sets like New Order, Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental and The Specials played at the Victorious Festival last year.

Royal Blood’s headline slot at the Victorious Festival will follow three months later and will be ahead at the Newcastle Festival This Is Tomorrow. Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon will also lead the event.

In the meantime, the Streets will be playing their biggest homecoming show yet this summer in Birmingham.