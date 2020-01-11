The strength 6 shockstones in Puerto Rico are overwhelmed by the quake

Loading...

by: DANICA COTO, The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A 6.0 magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage to the island’s south coast, where quakes have recently knocked over homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT) 8 miles (13 km) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 km).

According to the Electric Power Authority in Puerto Rico, failures were reported in large parts of southern Puerto Rico and the crews assessed possible damage to power plants.

Bárbara Cruz, a prosecutor who was in the south-coast town of Ponce when the new quake hit, said concrete scraps had hit the sidewalk as the buildings continued to crumble.

“Everyone is on the street,” she said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the strongest earthquake since a 6.4-magnitude quake – the strongest quake that hit the island in a century – that started on Tuesday before dawn, turning off power in Puerto Rico, leaving many people without water. More than 2,000 people remain in emergency shelters, many are afraid to return to their homes, and others cannot because of significant damage.

Hundreds of quakes have shaken the island since the New Year, though most were too weak to be felt.

Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network, told The Associated Press that he is expecting further aftershocks due to the recent major aftershock.

“It will bring an unstable situation back to life,” he said, adding that seismologists are investigating which bugs have been activated. “It is a complex zone.”

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and water, and thousands have been living in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. This clash killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and shops in the southwest of the island.

