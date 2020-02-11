The Strokes Announces London Roundhouse Show – How To Get Tickets

The Strokes announced details of an intimate show in London.

The group will head the Roundhouse on February 19.

He will see them in preview of their next album “The New Abnormal”, which should be released in April.

Scheduled for release on April 10, it presents the main single “At The Door” and marks their first release in seven years.

The new album was recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu and is produced by Rick Rubin.

It follows on from “Comedown Machine” of 2013 and their huge set at the All Points East festival in London last summer.

The title set was part of their return tour which also included dates at Bilbao BBK, Lollapalooza Paris and The Governors Ball.

This London show is currently marking their only UK date scheduled for 2020.

You can find out how to get presale and general sale tickets for their Roundhouse show below.

How to get tickets

They will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday 14 February via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans who pre-order the next The Strokes album ‘The New Abnormal’ in their official store here before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, you will have access to presale tickets.

The presale then begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday 13 February also via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour dates

February 19 – London, Roundhouse

