The strokes confirm a trio of Scandinavian festival headline slots

The Strokes have confirmed a trio of Scandinavian festival headline slots as their tour schedule for 2020 continues to grow.

The New York band is back on tour this year, and announcements of live shows are coming quickly and violently – including confirmation of a UK show in Belfast this week, which will take place later this month.

The Strokes confirmed today (February 6th) that they will be performing at three other festivals this summer. Visits to Norway, Sweden and Finland are planned.

Norway. Hei!

Tickets on sale now. Further information can be found at https://t.co/JZtkOjNqwf. pic.twitter.com/t5GzAnrbQg

– The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

Sweden. Hej!

Tickets on sale now. Check https://t.co/gExT4g0lgo 4 deets pic.twitter.com/wm9w7UyV4K

– The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

Finland. Moi!

Tickets on sale now. You can find helpful information on this website https://t.co/T9ICNYldWX. pic.twitter.com/Ceg9hcuq1T

– The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

The Strokes will play at the Oya Festival in Norway on August 13th before going to Gothenburg (Sweden) on August 14th. The Flow Festival in Helsinki will then receive a headline slot from The Strokes on August 16.

Tickets for all three festivals can be found on the Twitter links above.

Before joining the European festival circuit, The Strokes will play a trio of gigs in Europe – including the Belfast date mentioned above.

The shows are subject to speculation that the band will release a new album in 2020, and frontman Julian Casablancas delighted audiences at the band’s New Year’s show in Brooklyn that “a new album will be released soon”.

The strokes will also perform at a Bernie Sanders rally next week (February 10) to support the Democratic President’s hope.