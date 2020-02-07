The strokes seem to be teasing new material on their social media accounts.

Tonight (February 7th) the band released a new video on Twitter and Instagram, along with the title “The New Abnormal”, which looks like it could be the title of a new song or album.

pic.twitter.com/qyOnL3et0t

– The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 7, 2020

Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr added more information to a post on his own Instagram where he shared the same video and wrote the following: “You think you have been waiting, but the waiting has just started …” Welcome to 𝐭 𝐭 𝐧 𝐧 𝐞 𝐧 𝐞 𝐚 𝐚 𝐛 𝐧 𝐨 𝐫 𝐦 𝐚. ”The post ends with the heading # thestrokes2020.

The band recently played a New Year’s show at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, where Julian Casablancas confirmed that the band will release a new album in 2020.

After asking the 19,000 viewers if they would like to hear a new song, Casablancas said, “Yes, we have a new album out soon. Surprise. We are coming in 2020.

“We took the 2010s – whatever their names – we took them off, but now we’re unfrozen and back.”

The strokes (Image: Getty)

The band played the new song “Ode To The Mets” on the show, while the band debuted a new song last summer with “The Adults Are Talking”. There followed months of speculation that The Strokes was finishing their long-awaited new album, which lead guitarist Nick Valensi had already completed in September.

The last album of the New York indie outfit “Comedown Machine” was released in 2013, followed by the EP “Future Present Past” 2016.

This week, The Strokes announced a series of last minute appearances in Berlin, Paris and Belfast as well as three headline festival sets in Scandinavia.

The strokes will also perform at a Bernie Sanders rally next week (February 10) to support the Democratic President’s hope.