‘The Strolling Dead’ Actor On His Character’s Surprise Loss of life: ‘I Was Pissed’

The Strolling Dead actor Vincent Ward not long ago said that he was “pissed” when he located out his character was heading to die.

1 of the most pleasing factors of The Strolling Dead — as well as one its largest contributions to its longevity — is the actuality that no character in the demonstrate can escape loss of life. In the course of the years, quite a few enthusiast-favorite figures have perished at the arms of both the titular walkers and humans. And whilst staying killed off in the display has become honourable, actor Vincent Ward was not happy about his loss of life.

In The Going for walks Lifeless, Vincent Ward performed Oscar, who was 1 of the living inmates uncovered in the jail in show’s 3rd time. Oscar served out the core team of survivors, which made Ward believe that he was impervious to death… until eventually he was not. Talking with Commando Television set, Ward discovered how he didn’t know Oscar would die right until he read through the script for the third time episode “Made To Suffer”.

“I didn’t even know I was acquiring killed. I was pissed. And the reason I was pissed was due to the fact no one instructed me. I was in make-up and I observed a script sitting down there, I picked up the script, and the to start with matter you do is you glance for your identify. I bought all the way to the finish, and it said, ‘Oscar dies.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ I grabbed the script and I just threw it down.”

Just after that, The Going for walks Useless guide actor Andrew Lincoln entered the space and was amazed to locate out that Ward experienced no concept that no a single told him of his impending demise.

“He claimed, ‘Nobody informed you just about anything?’ I said, ‘No, I just browse it ideal now.’ He said, ‘I’ll be back again.’ Just before I understood it, all sort of producers and people today were coming in apologizing to me. Since they are meant to explain to you.”

Although “pissed” off that he was dying, Ward pointed out that he only signed on for a amount of The Going for walks Dead episodes, but he believed his character’s posture would retain him about for for a longer time.

“But in the very same breath, to their defense, when you sign your agreement, they kind of tell you how a lot of episodes you are gonna do. But in my intellect, I was like, ‘Okay, they’ve acquired me hanging all-around with the main folks now, I may possibly be all over a small longer.’ No. It didn’t materialize.”

Ward performed the job of Oscar for 7 episodes and emerged as a person of the most memorable of The Prisoners. Ward ended his conversation encompassing The Going for walks Lifeless by expressing that he’s moved on from the clearly show, but he’s even now upset by how he was treated by then showrunner Glen Mazzara.

“It was a oversight. The showrunner, he did not inform me. He apologized, in excess of and about and above. I maintain no grudges. I had a wonderful time. … I hold no grudges, but it occurred. I’m human, so I’m gonna be pissed. But I was a little down afterwards, since I thought I did enough to keep all over a minimal for a longer time.”

It is fairly heartbreaking to know that Ward was not advised that his character would die on The Strolling Dead, particularly since it’s frequent courtesy. The early seasons of The Walking Useless are still touted as some of the very best television ever made, even with the show’s the latest slump. Presently, the sequence is on its tenth year and has two spin-offs.

