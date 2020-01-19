The student loan debt is $ 1.6 trillion and hardly anyone can afford to repay it

The student loan burden in the United States is $ 1.6 trillion and is rising, mainly because people have had a hard time paying back their loans.

This is the result of a report published on Thursday by the rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. While higher student entry rates and rising tuition fees have been the main reason for the increase in student loan balances, the report says slow loan repayment has been the main reason lately.

“Over the next few years, the combination of slow repayments and increased, if no longer growing, new debt is likely to further increase outstanding debt,” the report’s authors write.

In recent years, the number of enrolled students has decreased and the cost of college attendance has stabilized in relation to people’s income, Moody analysts said. However, borrowers have been slow to repay their debts, which means that student loan balances will continue to grow over the years.

Over the past decade, Moody’s says the average annual loan repayment rate for student loans – the sum of annual credit balances – has been 3%.

Only 51% of federal borrowers who should start repaying their loans in 2010-2012 would have made progress after five years, the report said. Students who visited all types of institutions had problems with loan payments, although it was particularly difficult for people who visited non-profit institutions or those with a two-year term. Many of them have not paid their credit at all.

Why was the repayment slow?

There are several reasons why people are slow to repay student loans.

For one thing, the job prospects for many graduates of nonprofit, two-year, and non-selective four-year schools are not great, making it difficult to earn the income needed to repay loans and maintain a living. Some students do not complete their programs or do not receive degrees.

Another reason Moody’s cites slow repayment is an increase in earnings-based repayment plans that can lower monthly loan payments based on their income and the size of their families, and make repayment of these loans more affordable.

“As you can imagine, the monthly payment is reduced to reduce the monthly commitment. At the same time, however, the loan will be out much longer and the repayment rate will be much slower, ”said Nicky Dang, senior vice president / manager at Moody’s, CNN said.

Eventually, more people are opting for extended repayment plans, which means they plan to repay their loans in the longer term. At the moment, only about a quarter of the assets are repaid over ten years or less, the report says.

According to Moody’s senior vice president, Warren Kornfeld, many people have longer repayment plans because they cannot afford traditional loan payments, although analysts believe that others choose to repay long-term loans.

Student loans affect other areas of life

According to Moody’s, student debt has been the fastest growing type of household debt in the United States in the past decade. After home mortgages, it is now the second largest category of household debt.

About two in three college seniors who graduated from public and private nonprofit colleges in 2018 were in debt, according to the latest data from the Institute for College Access and Success. These borrowers owed an average of $ 29,200.

“Student loan growth has slowed in recent years as states have invested more in public universities, but millions of students continue to struggle with their debts,” said Debbie Cochrane, executive vice president of the organization, in a statement at the time ,

The debt burden on student loans puts pressure on “household finances and the general economy,” according to Moody’s analysts.

Student loan indebtedness affects whether a person has access to other forms of household credit, including whether they are able to save a down payment for a house, qualify for a mortgage, or a small business start up – all this contributes to economic growth and wealth creation.