The student was listed as part of the Hernando Co. program to curb the steam epidemic in the middle school cafeteria

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Vaping and youth. It’s a combo that is sure to be in the spotlight and trying to delete it in Hernando County.

“If they get caught at school, action should be taken,” said Lisa Young, who lives in Spring Hill.

8 On Your Side found out that this action takes the form of a youthful civil quote in Hernando County.

After a student was caught in the Powell Middle School cafeteria in Spring Hill, he was quoted.

Parents can choose to pay the student a fine of $ 30 or do 8 hours of community service.

“We understand that their bodies are evolving and their minds are evolving,” said David Lewis, Lt. of the sheriff of Hernando County. “It gives us the opportunity to offer another way to go through the process and understand that this is not the right thing to do.” But it doesn’t affect them in the long term in their lives, ”he said.

Some people we spoke to at Spring Hill agree.

“I think it’s okay for the sheriff’s department to give quotes for vaping at school. It’s not the place for you,” said Richard Taylor.

Every day, MPs in Hernando County hand out one or two youthful civil quotes about vaping, officials said.

At that time, MPs said that the big problem was cigarettes. Now it’s switched to vaping.

