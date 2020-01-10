The study determines the date of the earliest human migration

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Sangiran, a World Heritage archaeological site on the island of Java, is home to dozens of hominin fossils, consisting of three different species, that contain evidence of the earliest hominid migration to Southeast Asia.

So far, scientists have struggled to pinpoint the exact timing of the hominin migrations that populated Java. New estimates based on a unique fossil dating survey suggest Homo erectusThe most successful archaic man came to Sangiran 1.3 to 1.5 million years ago – around 300,000 years later than previously thought.

Sangiran is one of the most important fossil hominin sites in Southeast Asia, but the site’s uncertain chronology has made it difficult for scientists to understand the movement of early humans in the region.

More specifically, the arrival of Homo erectus On Java, scientists use a combination of two dating techniques, fission-track and uranium / lead, FT and U / Pb, to determine the age of volcanic zirconia that are above, below, and within the layers containing hominin residues.

Both methods measure chemical changes inside zircones, tiny silicon crystals. However, because the dating methods are unique, each helps ensure the accuracy of the others, reducing the accuracy of the final dating estimate.

“Zircon-U-Pb dates of a volcanic ash layer represent the age at which zircon grains in a magma chamber had a closed system (around or above 900 degrees Celsius) that has a range that depends on the lifespan of a magma chamber,” said Masayuki Hyodo, a researcher at Kobe University in Japan, told UPI in an email. “Therefore, the youngest age of the zircon grains is a restriction on the eruption age of a volcanic ash. On the other hand, the cleavage data of zircon represent an eruption age (this watch starts to work at around 240 degrees Celsius as it cools down). Therefore, U -Pb data of a volcanic ash layer is older than or equal to an FT date. “

The results of the new dating survey published this week in Science magazine suggest Java Man – the name given to one of the first Homo erectus Fossils to be discovered – originally came to Sangiran 1.3 million years ago, at the earliest 1.5 million years ago.

Previously, scientists estimated Homo erectus arrived 1.7 million years ago, making it difficult to reconcile the Sangiran chronology with the data from other hominin sites in Asia.

“Our study marked the beginning of human history in Java,” said Hyodo. “Our results showed another important thing. Homo erectus Fossils in Sangiran are divided into two groups; the older (more primitive) and younger hominin assemblies. The younger assemblage arrived in Java about 0.9 million years ago. “

The latest findings not only help researchers understand the movement of archaic hominins across Asia, but also affect the evolutionary origins of Homo erectus, The previous date for the early arrival of the species on Java has caused some scientists to argue Homo erectus first emerged in Asia.

The most recent study undermines such a theory. Instead, the new research suggests that the species emerged in Africa almost 2 million years ago and came to Asia over a few hundred thousand years ago.

In the future, the authors of the new study suggest that the revised Sangiran chronology will help scientists better understand the morphological adaptations that characterize the different ones Homo erectus Populations.

“It would be interesting for paleoanthropologists (to determine) whether the comparative primitive morphology of the Javanese H. erectus “Shuji Matsu’ura, a researcher at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan, told UPI that the older chronological group was primitive retentions or derived features that were acquired independently in this hominin line.