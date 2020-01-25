The stunning architecture of Senegal’s “Mosque of Divinity”

The breathtaking Mosquée de la Divinité is embedded in an arched bay in the western part of Ouakam.

Buildings are a reflection of society and Dakar in Senegal is no different. In 1973, a holy man named Mohamed Gorgui Seyni Guèye saw the model of a mosque in a dream.

According to reports, a voice from above instructed him to follow the mosque to see where it landed and to take him to Ouakam Bay, where it was said to flow like paper.

The 45-meter-long minarets had become reality two decades later when the first call to prayer came in 1997. Since then, it has been named one of the five largest mosques that Allah had conceived.

The Divinity Mosque designed by architect Cheikh Ngom offers an incomparable view of the Atlantic.

Located next to the coast in an old fishing village in Ouakam outside of Dakar, the Mosque of Divinity is one of the city’s greatest architectural achievements. It shows the unique masonry of Senegalese Islam.

While the iconic mosque has become an important Muslim place of pilgrimage and an interest for curious travelers, non-Muslims cannot penetrate the sacred building. However, you can also take photos of its exterior and explore the surrounding streets and markets.

The nearby beach is ideal for snorkeling and surfing. If you choose a trip to the Mosque of Divinity, you should know that you can get there by boat or from the street by going down a long flight of stairs, or a taxi can take you down.

