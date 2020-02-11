The Sturm Ciara loss calculation could reach 150 million euros, but Dennis is lurking

The damage to houses and cars caused by the storm Ciara at the weekend could, according to insurers, reach up to EUR 150 million on Tuesday.

The insurance association Verbond van Verzekeraars said further claims will be received in the next few days, while the continued stormy conditions will also affect the final balance sheet.

The insurers are prepared for damage reports from all parts of the country, and that’s exactly what happened, said association chief Richard Weurding.

“But Ciara did less damage than the January storm of 2018, which cost 450 million euros. This storm was less severe and thanks to warnings from government services and insurers, people were well prepared, ”said Weurding.

Dutch homeowners are generally adequately insured against storm damage, although drivers with minimal WA insurance – around a third of all car owners – have to pay the bill themselves.

The Netherlands will be hit by a second winter storm on Sunday, Storm Dennis, the Buienradar weather agency said.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.