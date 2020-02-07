The success of the National Signing Day is the only way to build national champions

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,127 (February 7, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the relationship between success on National Signing Day and winning national championships.

Georgia Football Podcast: The success of National Signing Day is the only way to build national champions

Start of the show: Georgia fans celebrated another # 1 recruitment class this week, but this success leaves only a few questions when the UGA will also win a long-awaited national championship. On today’s show, I’m going to discuss why the recruitment gains the Bulldogs recently collected are usually the forerunner of on-field victories, and I’ll explain why I think the patience of UGA fans will eventually be rewarded ,

10-minute mark: I share audio with what UGA coach Kirby Smart had to say about new quarterback Jamie Newman and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

20-minute mark: DawgNations recruiting insider Jeff Sentell is attending the show. Some of the topics covered include …

The impact that five-star tackle Broderick Jones and four-star center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger should have as a newcomer

A description of what the Bulldogs get in the three-star recipient Ladd McConkey

Why 2021 Offensive Line Prospect Jared Wilson left UGA this week

And an early preview of the key dates and names you should know for the upcoming cycle

35-minute mark: I’m also looking at other SEC headlines, including Jordan Burch, a five-star defender who officially signed in South Carolina, Florida. He is said to have hired Tim Brewster (most recently in North Carolina) as a tight-end coach, and Phillip Fulmer, sports director from Tennessee, who announces that the “Vols are back” and the strange saga of an apparently fake Ole Miss Commit.

40-minute mark: I’m sharing audio from a fun National Signing Day rant from Alabama’s trainer Nick Saban that UGA fans will enjoy, and I’m planning a busy weekend for the Bulldogs in sports other than soccer.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.