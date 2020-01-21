The successful Australian retailers are thriving despite difficult times

Instead, the companies do not understand their customers, do not move with the times and do not combine their online shops with their brick-and-mortar stores.

Australian Retail Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said the long list of failing companies has a number of similarities.

“In my opinion, if a retailer really understands what market he’s in, whether online or not, that’s the first and most important thing,” he said.

“The retailer should know the customer before they come in.

“I think the other reason some of these retailers go is, unfortunately, that they didn’t go with the times quickly enough.”

He added that the recent Bushfire crisis has overshadowed the country’s spending and aggravated times.

However, it’s not only in Australia where retailers fail – retailers around the world are feeling the pain.

According to The Telegraph, sales in the UK are falling for the fifth year in a row.

Despite difficult times, however, many Australian companies are thriving.

Electronics company JB Hifi made a profit of nearly $ 250 million last year.

The fashion company Universal Store, which is preparing to be listed on the stock exchange, is also successful.

The business of affordable fashion company Cotton On, the largest private clothing brand in the county, is booming.

According to IBISWorld economic analysts, more than USD 2 billion was generated in the last financial year.

Brian Doctor of the Retail Doctor Group said Cotton On understood the desire for fast fashion to appeal to young buyers.

It’s something British online retailers like ASOS and Boohoo, both of which sell in Australia, have built on.

“You are spot on in this tweens, millennials and tweenage market,” said Mr. Walker.

“They understand the idea that demographic factors don’t tend to buy durable goods and they have very strong social media.

“There’s always something new in the stores, they’re just very smart.”

The children’s stationery company Smiggle and suit specialist MJ Bale, who have both shops and websites, are also doing well.

While Kmart’s success has cooled somewhat, the discounter is still a favorite with customers.

Bunnings and officeworks, which also belong to the Wesfarmers retail group, are also flourishing.

The Super Retail Group, the owners of Rebel Sports, had a pre-tax profit of over $ 314 last year, according to SMH.

And the company, which owns brands like Athletes Foot and Hype DC, a shoe favorite, achieved a 22.5 percent increase in net profit to $ 53.8 million last year, according to AFR.

International brands such as H & M, Uniqlo and Zara are now ringing.

Mr. Walker also believes that companies sometimes just reach the end of their life.

“If you look at a company like Jeans West that is 48 years old, almost 50 years old, and five percent of the companies are 100 years old.

“The markets around them have changed.”

The key to success is having a piece of stationary and online retail space and integrating it well, he said.

Because while online purchases in Australia account for nine percent of the expenditure, not all online companies have had great success.

One of Australia’s most popular fashion sites, The Iconic, reported losses of $ 18 million in 2018, despite Walker saying the breakeven point is expected to be reached this year.

The high cost of free returns and the cost of shipping are a problem.

“This is why you get the best results when the store and the Internet work together,” he said.

Of course, the global giant Amazon, which is still relatively new to Australia, is on the heels of retailers.

According to AFR, sales more than doubled in 2019 and are expected to reach $ 23 billion in ten years.

“The thing to watch is acceptance of Amazon Prime (subscription service),” said Walker.

AUSSIE DEALERS WHICH HAVE BEEN CLOSED IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS:

Curious planet: The science store, formerly known as Australian Geographic, is said to close 63 stores.

Napoleon Perdis: The beauty trade has entered administration voluntarily and stores are being closed across the country.

Criniti’s restaurant: Popular restaurant chain enters administration voluntarily, several of the 13 locations across the country are to be closed.

Bardot: The women’s fashion retailer will close a majority of its stores in the coming months. 530 jobs are lost.

McWilliams wines: The country’s sixth largest wine company has appointed volunteer administrators. Has been run by the same family for more than 140 years.

EB Games: Video game retailer that closes at least 19 stores in “unprofitable” locations nationwide.

red rooster: In October 2019, seven branches in Queensland were closed and 100 employees were unemployed.

Ed Harry: The men’s clothing retailer has taken over the voluntary management and closed all 87 branches across the country.

Harris Scarfe: Australian department store will be managed voluntarily in mid-December.

Karen Millen: British fashion giant closes all Australian stores and leaves 80 people out of work.

Muscle Trainer: Leading fitness company voluntarily managed after the company amassed nearly $ 1 million in debt.

Dimmeys: Discounter has finally closed after 166 years of trading.