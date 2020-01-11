The successful show of Donald Glover & # 39; Atlanta & # 39; take a rest in 2020 – Up Newsinfo

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML8bcce56bae9331ac1db47618339b699f9%

% MINIFYHTML8bcce56bae9331ac1db47618339b699f10%

FX

It is confirmed that the dramatic FX comedy television series taking place in the context of the Atlanta rap scene will take a break this year and will return for a third season in 2021.

Up News Info –

Donald Gloverthe successful FX series “Atlanta“will not return to the screens until next year 2021.

The second series of the comedy and drama program was last broadcast in May 2018 and FX CEO John Landgraf explained during the Winter Press trip of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, January 9, 2020 that a third season will not be released until January 2021.

He said that seasons three and four of the program are being filmed in succession and noted: “Some of our best programs were not broadcast (in 2019)”, also referring to “Fargo“Y”American crime story“said The Hollywood Reporter.

% MINIFYHTML8bcce56bae9331ac1db47618339b699f11%

% MINIFYHTML8bcce56bae9331ac1db47618339b699f12%

However, it’s not all bad news for Atlanta fans because Landgraf insisted that the program continue to work “as long as Donald wants to do it.”

“Atlanta”, also in the lead role Brian Tyree Henry, portrays two cousins ​​navigating the rap scene in Atlanta to improve their lives and that of their families.

Next article



J.R. Smith is back on the hunt for Candice Patton’s Instagram amid rumors that he has cheated his wife