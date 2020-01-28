The suicide prevention hotline deals with thousands of other calls

Volunteers at the Stichting 113 suicide prevention agency processed 93,000 calls last year, three times as many as in 2016, Trouw reported on Tuesday.

Although the number of calls to the hotline has risen sharply, the number of suicides in the Netherlands remains stable at around 1,800 a year, the newspaper says.

The organization attributes much of the increase to greater public awareness of the hotline. The lack of other services for people with suicidal thoughts can also be a problem. Half of the adolescents who call the hotline are not treated elsewhere, Trouw said.

According to the hotline, suicide prevention should become a mandatory part of medical and medical staff training, as many are unaware of the signs they need to watch out for.

Last October, it turned out that two people had committed suicide after trying to dial 113 – a nonexistent hotline. The actual number for the service is 0900-0113.

Ministers have announced that they want to change the helpline number to 113 as soon as possible. In the meantime, people who dial 113 hear a message telling them the correct number to ring.

