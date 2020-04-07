‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Idris Elba Producing A Collage About Coronavirus

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba is calling on enthusiasts to submit pictures or video clips for a collage he programs to make about coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Final thirty day period, Idris Elba declared that he examined good for the coronavirus in a put up on his formal Twitter account. Considering the fact that then, The Suicide Squad star has presented updates on his problem through social media and inspired lovers to consider to continue being good throughout these tense times.

Now, Idris Elba is calling on followers to submit photos or videos for an inspirational collage he will place jointly on how persons are coping with the coronavirus pandemic. In a post on his official Twitter account, The Suicide Squad star discovered the collage will be set to a track by Emanuel titled “Need You” and offered an e-mail tackle the place lovers can send their submissions:

“I want to document how men and women are coping, who they are coping with and what they definitely Will need correct now. Be sure to deliver your entry to [email protected] or #Needyou2020 throughout all platforms. WE ALL Need HOPE Suitable NOW.”

You can check out out Idris Elba’s entire write-up down below.

Please mail me a pic or a video for the likelihood to consider part in this inspirational collage I’m placing together to this track by Emanuel. It is termed ‘Need You’ (backlink in bio) pic.twitter.com/zy5WJX9G9e

— Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020

The initially Suicide Squad followed a group of supervillains who were being recruited by the authorities for a dangerous black ops mission in exchange for minimized sentences. The ensemble cast integrated Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. On the other hand, James Gunn is predicted to provide on the fresh just take on the Suicide Squad in his forthcoming film.

Created and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be produced in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Resource: Idris Elba