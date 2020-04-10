The Suicide Squad director James Gunn warned fans about a bogus Instagram account pretending to be him.

With creation on Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad already entire, director James Gunn is at the moment hard at function editing the DC movie from the safety of his residence for the duration of this period of self-isolation. Nevertheless, Gunn has taken some time to warn lovers about a pretend Instagram person that is seemingly posing as his personal account.

In a article on his formal Instagram account, James Gunn warned followers dozens of his woman followers have produced his mindful of this phony Instagram account and warned lovers to be cautious of imposters. The director of The Suicide Squad discussed that while these bogus accounts are normally removed promptly right after he reviews them specifically to Instagram, but this hasn’t been the case recently, possibly owing to the ongoing quarantine actions.

Examine out Gunn’s full submit underneath.

Have you recognized any fake social media accounts on the increase amid this coronavirus pandemic? Enable us know in the opinions segment beneath and remain tuned to Heroic Hollywood for the most current news on The Suicide Squad as it develops.

The first Suicide Squad followed a staff of supervillains who had been recruited by the government for a risky black ops mission in exchange for decreased sentences. The ensemble cast incorporated Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. Nonetheless, James Gunn is expected to produce on the fresh new get on the Suicide Squad in his future movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be produced in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Source: James Gunn