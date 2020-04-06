The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Wishes Michael Rooker Satisfied Birthday

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn despatched a birthday information to his mate and frequent collaborator Michael Rooker.

Around the many years, director James Gunn and actor Michael Rooker have collaborated on a quantity of projects, which includes Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Soon, the duo will reunite for Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad, in which Rooker will enjoy a still-to-be-announced character.

However, much like the rest of us, James Gunn and Michael Rooker are not able to be collectively to celebrate the latter’s 65th birthday. Nevertheless, Gunn took to his formal Twitter account to wish Rooker a satisfied birthday and reflect on the previous 15 several years together.

You can test out Gunn’s concept to Michael Rooker in the write-up under.

#HappyBirthday, Michael Rooker. Over 15 years, innumerable nations, 7 movies, a online video game, world-wide-web series & 2 fact reveals, you’ve been a wonderful mate. I simply cannot imagine I haven’t noticed you in about a month because of self-isolation – that could be a report for us. Adore you, buddy. pic.twitter.com/KTBMX7wRpS

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 6, 2020

Are you fired up to see Michael Rooker in The Suicide Squad? Who do you imagine he could be actively playing?

The to start with film followed a staff of supervillains who ended up recruited by the authorities for a hazardous black ops mission in exchange for lowered sentences. The ensemble cast provided Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. Nevertheless, James Gunn is anticipated to produce on the fresh take on the Suicide Squad in his impending movie.

Penned and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be introduced in theaters on August 6, 2021.

