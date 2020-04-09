The summary of The Curve: Cramer’s “Mad Money” (Thursday 09/04/20)

Our economy may be stuck, but our elected officials are doing everything, Jim Cramer said on Thursday to his crazy spectators. Immediately upon learning that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment, the Federal Reserve announced another round of stimuli to help keep the flow of money towards the people and businesses that need it. Unlike in 2008, when the government slept behind the wheel, this time the feds think big and act big.

With the markets closed Friday before the Easter holidays, Cramer presented his game plan for next week’s action.

He said all eyes will be on Monday’s latest COVID-19 issues. But on Tuesday, earnings will start with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Get report, Wells Fargo (WFC) – Get reports and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Get report. Cramer was a fan of holding banks for their dividends, but said J&J is worrying because many elective medical procedures are being delayed.

Earnings from multiple banks on Wednesday, including Bank of America (BAC) – Get report, Citigroup (C) – Get reports and Goldman Sachs (GS) – Get reports as well as Unitedhealth Group (UNH) – Get report. Cramer was a fan of UnitedHealth and noted that Citigroup was still below its tangible book value.

Rounding out the week on Thursday, Abbott Labs (ABT) – Get intuitive reporting and surgery (ISRG) – Get the report, followed by the oil service giant Schlumberger (SLB) – Receive the report on Friday.

Cramer remained bullish on Abbott Labs as COVID-19 tests continue to increase, but said Intuitive Surgical will likely be challenged by fewer surgeries. As for Schlumberger, this company is in a difficult situation, regardless of where oil prices go from here.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they are saying to their investment club members and join the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

With Real Money, Cramer addresses the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more information with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Presentation of TheStreet courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are offering you their market strategies and investing strategies. Find out how to create efficient tax revenue, avoid major mistakes, reduce risks and more. With our courses you will have the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve your financial goals. Read more about TheStreet courses on investment and personal finance here.

Look for Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money” trading tips using our exclusive “Mad Money” screensaver.

To watch the replays of Cramer’s video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer’s free Booyah! newsletter with all its latest articles and videos, click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in JPM, JNJ, C, GS, ABT.

.