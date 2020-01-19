The sunny weather of the weekend will remain for the week

The blistering weather this weekend should see the week, with warm and sunny conditions for the country.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said most of the country wants a warm week, with a number of places in Waikato expected to reach 30 ° C on Monday.

Hamilton, Te Awamutu and Te Kuiti are expected to reach 30 ° C or more.

It will be a little cooler in Auckland, where the mercury is expected to reach 28 ° C and 29 ° C in Pukekohe.

The lingering clouds on the southeast coast of the North Island mean that areas like Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will not be as hot, but will stay warm, with a few showers.

But residents are feeling the impact of Cyclone Tino, with larger waves expected to hit the East Cape, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay areas Monday and Tuesday.

Doolin said a swell of two to three meters is expected in the region, but noted that MetService does not expect any significant meteorological impact from the cyclone.

But bathers are advised to be very careful over the next few days, as conditions should become more dangerous.

Seniors, children and small dogs are most likely to be hit on the beach tomorrow and should swim on a supervised beach in the direction of shallow water if they see a breaking wave.

While low clouds have caused many delays in flights to Wellington Airport tonight, the cloud is expected to move over the Hutt Valley, with clearer skies expected on Monday.

The capital will reach a peak of 27 ° C tomorrow, as will Palmerston North, while Manawatu should reach the mid-1920s.

In the South Island, Christchurch should reach 23 ° C tomorrow, the center of Otago should be in the mid-1920s.

Canterbury High Country and central Otago are expected to sizzle, reaching 30 ° C in Wanaka and 31 ° C in Twizel.

Hamilton and Alexandra, both 28C, competed for the hottest spot in the country today with a weekend of sunny weather nationwide.

Sunday emojicast:

☀️

☀️

🌤☀️

🌤🌤🌤🌤

☀️🌤☀️🌧

🌤🌤🌧

🌤☁️

☁️

🌤🌤

🌤🌤

☁️🌤🌤 ☁️

☁️🌤

🌦🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤

☁️

– NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2020

And the warm temperatures will remain for the next few days, while the great peak of high pressures remains over the country until the middle of the week, said Doolin.

Next Wednesday, a front will begin to move over the South Island, bringing rain on the west coast and scattered falls further east.

The front will be weakened as it moves to the North Island on Thursday, bringing only a shower of strange light.

But a more impactful front will strike the South Island on Friday, bringing heavy rain to the west coast.

The east of the South Island, including Dunedin, should also see rain from this second front.

