MIAMI-Charles McGee flew 136 combat missions to World War II as part of Tuskegee’s renowned air carriers, targeting Italy and supporting the rescue of 1,000 Romanian prisoners of war. He went on to become a colonel and flew wars in Korea and Vietnam.

At the age of 100, his latest mission will be to handle the opening of the currency that opened Sunday in the Super Bowl.

“I’ll try not to make mistakes,” McGee said. “I don’t have the special currency, so I haven’t exercised.”

McGee will be joined by three other WWII veterans for a non-ritual flip. Aside from which team gets the first ball, the outcome of the flip will be closely monitored by players across the nation who have money in Super Bowl proposition bets.

They were asked to attend to honor both their military heritage and the NFL’s 100th anniversary as a professional football championship.

“It was very moving to ask,” McGee said. “I couldn’t say no.”

The NFL didn’t have to look far for just the right veteran to handle the pull. McGee is cool under pressure, as anyone who survived combat missions to Italy and parts of Europe would be. It’s still sharp and clear, continuing a phone conversation as if he were half his age.

“I just hope for a good game and good refereeing,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the currency and then seeing the game.”

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

McGee was home on a holiday in Chicago celebrating his 22nd birthday when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, sending the nation into war. He remembers being alive in the car with others in his joy club, driving to appear in a church in southern Chicago when President Franklin Roosevelt went on the radio to announce the bombing.

A few years after the war, she will participate in the only African-American Squadron training in Tuskegee, Ala. He is one of the last 996 pilots – 84 of whom died in the war – to be trained in Alabama.

“The Army’s policy at that time was, we didn’t have the intellectual and moral fiber to become pilots,” he said. “We distorted the idea.”

The other 100-year veterans who will be joining McGee for the flip coin are:

Odon Cardenas, who fought in France and Germany as part of the Third Army under General George Patton’s command. He was captured in the final stages of the war in Germany and was briefly a prisoner of war before being released.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Samuel Lombardo, who served as leader of the rifle platoon and executive officer of the company, fighting in the abyss and other major campaigns during the last months of the war.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Sidney Walton, who fought in the theaters of China, Burma and India after his pre-war recording with the alleged desire to conquer Adolf Hitler. He and his son, Paul, visited every state to raise awareness of the declining numbers of World War II veterans and the sacrifices they made.

“By honoring these four veterans in the championship game, the championship preserves the national memory of the older generation and World War II,” said Holly Rotondi, executive director of the Friends of World War II memorandum.

[t] NFL [t] World War II [t] Tuskegee Airlines [t] smg2_sports [t] smg_football [t] Super Bowl [t]