The Super Bowl has shown the future of cars and is electric

Wherever we go, we don’t need roads. We only need electricity.

Every year, Super Bowl ads do a good job of showing us what we can look forward to. From technology, film trailers and even food, there is no point in avoiding it.

But this year at Super Bowl LIV, one thing seemed to be pushing harder than any other – electric cars.

Normal vehicles were also displayed during the game, but the three that stood out prefer the trend to gasoline.

Hummer EV

The full point begins with a pack of horses kneeling at full speed, spinning at speed, and then a motorcycle speeds up a race. These represent respectively the 1,000 hp of the Hummer EV, the torque of 11,500 lb-ft, and the three-second time for 0-60 mph.

The ad gets some help from NBA star Lebron James, providing a voice, as well as flooding a basketball and destroying the glass, before the GMC calls it “pure domination”.

As the ad ends, it teases the image that was previously released on the vehicle rack along with the May 20 reveal date. Hummer has outgrown its production since 2010, but instead of being a standalone brand, it is produced under the GMC division of General Motors.

Audi E-Tron

The ad showed Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) stuck in a traffic jam behind the wheel of the new Audi E-Tron Sportback filled with angry drivers and smoke from their cars. Williams embraces Disney Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ as it moves away.

This seems to mean less reliance on fossil fuels and more on the electricity of our vehicles in the future. Audi’s first e-tron was released in 2019, with over 3500 of them registered in the United States.

Porsche Taycan

This team has security guards at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, bouncing on various Porsche models, young and old (including a tractor), as well as chasing a burglar that ran with the newest model, the electric Taycan.

The quietness of the vehicle suggests that the thief is slowly trying to drag the car out of the museum.

A heartbeat crossing the streets of Germany comes before the thief cuts off a bridge. The twist is that he is not really a thief, but another guard in the whole family of cops and robbers, while another employee takes his turn as a thief.

This commercial does not seem to be as much of an advertisement for an electric car as it is a love affair for fans of the brand, but it nevertheless highlights the future of next-generation electric appliances. However, it is the most expensive on this list – starting at $ 105,510.

It was no surprise this year that Tesla, which has recently been listed and whose model 3 is the best-selling electric vehicle in the US, according to InsideEVs. One would think that the first electric racer would make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

However, companies selling electric vehicles are trying to make it known that there are alternatives to the usual way of personal gas transportation. They seem to be trying to show us, whether you are looking for something for everyday use or just for the racecourse, that electricity is in it for long distances.