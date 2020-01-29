The Super Bowl is the perfect setting for the wild Richard Sherman

MIMAMI-Richard Sherman, Super Bowl LIV’s Mohammed Ali, lost the words.

How strange is that? The charming cornerback of the San Francisco 49ers always has a thought, opinion, response, response, instinctive or easy-to-use style about almost anything. That’s why cameras and notebooks are usually heavily stocked for Sherman, whose skill as a savage defender is highlighted by his ability as one of the NFL’s deepest thinkers.

However, there was Sherman that night, who probably collapsed from a lobster question.

Someone asked him, in Ali's spirit, to declare a brand name for the threatening matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Ali could find "The Thrilla in Manila" and "The Rumble in the Jungle", then surely Sherman could serve as a signature.

“That’s a great question,” Sherman said. “Oh man!”

Of all the people, Sherman was stuck as he thought of a quick comeback.

Finally, the ninth-year veteran took a break. He said: “Give me the end of this interview and I’ll have something.”

Does not matter. Sherman, 31, a confident, thoughtful man with a strong entertainment gene, offered much more, as he expected.

I asked him about Jim Harbaugh, his former coach at Stanford who made him change positions (Sherman went to Stanford as a receiver) and generally tried to break him. When Sherman starred with the Seahawks as the face of the Boom Legion, he had a special motivation to beat the 49ers.

“I wanted to put him out of the league,” Sherman said.

It’s funny that Harbaugh, who previously coached the 49ers, had some tough lifts in Michigan, while Sherman – who went to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks – had a remarkable comeback ranked as one of the reasons why San Francisco plays for the NFL crown.

“They can put me in the dictionary next to ‘irony’ at some point after this story was written,” said Sherman, who entered the NFL in 2011 as a fifth-round pick.

“After all, I’m a footballer. I’m here to help my team win. Whether it’s the San Francisco 49ers or anyone I play. Jed (York, CEO 49ers) had a funny story about when I was coming out because they had a higher grade. for me than most teams, and Harbaugh came and took me out of the draft and was really upset about it.

The “best” Sherman in one of these Super Bowl media sessions is usually full of wisdom, humor, bold messages, often wrapped in indifference.

A sampling:

Satisfied with the fact that the Seahawks – the team that threw him out as they rebuilt from a torn Achilles throat – lost to the NFC playoffs, ruining a potential repeat of the NFC title against the 49ers: “My little player it’s high enough there, but I honestly didn’t feel it in this game. “

In 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s grueling pre-game run on the stairs: “It’s unique. He runs up and down these stairs before the game and still has enough energy to scream and run and all things he does, I’m not sure how he does it, but I’m sure he gets some kind of energy shot. “

With the media coverage of the apparent collision between the NFL’s promise of player safety and the desire for a regular 17-game season: “You just play puppets on the system. You can’t be a player for safety and you want 17 “(The NFL) wants kids to risk their lives, put it in line for another game. Now the safety of the players has a number to it.” We (the NFL) only care about the safety of the players up to the amount of the dollar. “

Sherman’s feelings about an issue that continues to creep up during owner-and-player work talks have some serious weight, especially as he is on the executive board for the NFL Players Association.

About the limited opportunities for African Americans to land coach jobs in the NFL: “It’s the” majority “(of players) in our league. For them not to get a job is kind of weird, because the “minorities” in our league are getting jobs. The majority of white coaches, the majority of black players. It’s weird and I think it needs to be tackled. “

About the message he sent to negotiate the three-year, $ 39 million (US $ 39 million) free agent deal with the 49ers in 2018 without using an agent: “I want to wake players up and get them more control, their future. If you let people negotiate your contract without any (knowledge), then you let people manage your money, run your life without any (knowledge). It just doesn’t really make for a constructive lifestyle. “

About the biggest message I have to convey to my young teammates about playing in the Super Bowl: “This is a football game. The rules are the same. Obviously, there are a lot more cameras, a lot more media, a lot more attention to the game, but at the end of the day you look at the field and there are 22 people going at it. The field is the same width and length. You have to run the same way. “

About the impact his friend Kobe Bryant had: “There’s a certain mindset you need to have when you just don’t get no for an answer. It showed me that there is a mind above matter.”

Sherman almost always seems to have an answer, except that he seems to have been asked to put up a title in this year’s championship game. Whether you agree with him or not, makes you think, or sometimes laugh with him.

The scene of the Super Bowl was made for Sherman, and there is no doubt that he is bad for the moment.