The super light Samuel Teah surpasses the 2300 arena in Philly on March 7th

RINGSIDE 26/01/2020

The stubborn and battle-hardened veteran Samuel Teah will play Dieumerci Nzau in the main junior welterweight event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 7th.

The show will be the first to be promoted by RDR Promotions.

Teah of Philadelphia has a record 16-3-1 with seven elimination games. The 32-year-old is a seven-year-old professional who has won several top-class victories on national television.

Teah has defeated O’Shaquie Foster (8-0), David Gonzalez (8-0: 2), Maynard Allison (9-2), Kenneth Sims Jr. (13-1: 1) and in his last fight, Teah won the USBA Junior Welterweight title with a 10-round majority over Sonny Fredrickson (21-1) on November 14th in Washington, DC

Silver Spring, Maryland’s Nzau has a 11-11 record with eight KOs. 31-year-old Nzau is an 11-year-old professional who lost to Omar Bordoy on December 19 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Separate six-round bouts will feature undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson (6-0-1, 3 KOs) from Philadelphia and popular super middleweight Brandon Robinson from King’s Promotions (14: 2, 9 KOs) from Upper Darby, PA ,

The undercard will introduce some emerging fighters from the Philadelphia area in four round fights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) from Bensalem, PA, fights middleweight against Estevan Payan (1-8, 1 KO) from Glendale, AZ.

Nearby Parker from Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) from Philadelphia in an easy fight.

The super bantamweight Victor Medina (1-0.1 KO) from Hartford, CT, will also compete against the opponents to be named. Super Lightweight Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) from Philadelphia; Super featherweight Nasir Mickens (1-0, 1 KO) from Philadelphia; Pro debut Rasheim Jefferson; Middleweight Laquan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) from Philadelphia.

Opponents and other fights will be announced shortly.

Tickets cost $ 125 VIP with a drink; $ 75 ringside and $ 55 general admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com