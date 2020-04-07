At precisely 8:08 am Hawaii time now, the moon has made its closest annual approach to Earth. But when it became full at 4:35 p.m., he knighted a “supermoon” – or “Paschal Moon” or “Pink Moon,” depending on the source.

But for a variety of reasons, Wednesday is looking like the night for moonlight, and if you can’t go out, a window should be done – and there’s still YouTube.

A cloudy sky will probably darken the moon tonight for parts of the US, but it is still almost full come Wednesday night, when the forecast calls for the top sky.

That means he’ll play peekaboo with these clouds, electrifying the edges as they pass, and casting his silver light on cherry, magnolia, and peach blossoms, which obviously has something to do with that “pink moon” business.

Q. Just what is a ‘supermoon’?

A. Like the Earth’s orbit around the sun, the moon around the Earth is elliptical.

It can be as far as 251,655 miles, and today, it will be as close as it gets, says Derrick Pitts, the astronomer at the Franklin Institute. That’s about 221,773 miles away (acceptable social distance plus about 221,772.99 miles).

Since it’s so close, it will appear about 12% larger than average when rising, said Frank Maloney, an associate professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Villanova University. But, he said, the notion that a supermoon appears brighter in the sky is myth.

Pitts said he believes the biggest distinction between a supermoon and others rests in the human imagination.

“People want to believe they can see the difference,” he said. “I don’t think anybody can see that. None of us are immune.”

While it will appear larger as it rises above the horizon, Pitts notes that all full or nearly full moons look larger when they are rising and setting – an optical illusion.

Q. What is their name?

A. Throughout history, nature’s most powerful night lights have had a profound relationship with human tradition.

The full moon of October called everything from Hunter Moon to Dead Moon Zebra of Sharad Purnima to a blood moon, according to NASA.

This one, the first full moon of spring, is often known as the Paschal Moon, and is associated with Jewish Passover, which begins Wednesday night, and Easter, which is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first the full moon in spring.

The Pink Moon theme has gained popularity lately, but it appears to have ancient roots, said Pitts. It is so named for all the pink blooms and flowers out there. The moon itself will not be pink.

“There are different sets of names for these moons from different cultures,” Pitts said.

Q. But will the moon still be full on Wednesday?

A. Technically, no, but it will be hard to tell the difference.

For that matter, it wasn’t quite full at 4:36 p.m. today, Pitts notes.

The moon is ever restless in changing shape, waxing and waning, then reaching that 100% only for a moment. It’s still almost full Wednesday night.

Pitts, incidentally, is not a big fan of the full moon. He says that if you look at the full moon with a telescope or binoculars, the brightness of the direct light on the lunar surface is difficult on the retina.

He would prefer to look at it in its quarter phase, when the shadows would be more prominent and give the surface more definition.

“Things stick out of you. It was the edge of the crates, the tops of craters,”. “The dimensions of the moon are given.”

Q. Why do a big deal on a supermoon?

A. These days, no one should seek a gift diversion through the mouth.

Says Pitts, “This is a really cool way to get people to get out and look at the sky.”