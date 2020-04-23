The Superb Owl is not what we see in a mixture of shadows

Photo: FX NetworksTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

I have to admit one thing before I start: Usually, I love Superb Owl jokes. These are a kind of faux-quirky cliché that people repeat with a clear sense of satisfaction in their minds, although all participants are well aware that they have heard the curse before. It’s the anti-sporting equivalent of acting like the first person to say, “Hold me closer, Tony Danza,” “Hold me closer, little dancer.” I know I’m in this situation. That’s why I’m happy to say that I didn’t hate what I did in the Shadows this week when I opened up with the Superb Owl lice.

The bomb with the show’s signature worked over the room along with the flawed goofiness, which also helped. And they didn’t linger throughout this episode, which was probably the most useful tactic. Overall, “Brain Scramblies” was a beautifully balanced episode that took time for both the overlapping plot and the casual skinny. Digging deeper into one of the thematic elements I enjoyed exploring in one of the seasons: The nuances of vampires’ interactions with humans.

Of the main vampire trio, Nadja loves people the best or at least feels sorry for them the most. He shows his love for a little woman, now an old woman, in the jazz age – at least for a while, playing back and real regret for “strong, beautiful, bad, lively women”. the house of Sean, a neighbor who married men with such “boiled potatoes.” (As always, Nadja’s feminism brand is in the spotlight.) Laszlo thinks of them only as inconvenient mixed blood bags – Sean’s reluctance to kill his friends and family was more of a hindrance than a loss of life – if Nandor bites people when they break up (with gloves on). ) the difference in behaving like a cute baby who will definitely crush.

Of course, all this has to do with human culture, because it was reflected in two of my favorite lines of the episode: “Great joke, ass!” and “I’m sorry you’re so tired!” Both depended on their own delivery, which was no problem for the ensemble (see Nandor’s rehearsal “We’re training together!”). But what really made this week’s episode’s Super Owl storyline work for me was the Long Island noise screaming among the people in this episode and the disgusting reaction of the vampires. Once Nadja started looking for her mother’s necklace, the middle of the episode became a bit chaotic, but the vampires came back when they left with Sean. What’s more, Nadja’s comment at the end – “I’ll only get it when I die” – nicely recalls the topic of human / vampire relationships.

But while the plot is independent, Guillermo has his own ongoing story to get involved. This week, I came up with a B story that I found entertaining, but not as funny as the adventures of vampires. Surprisingly, Craig Robinson was not used enough in the role as the leading vampire hunter Claude, the show’s guest stars in general with comic monologues and so on. There’s more setup to re-introduce Jenna’s guest friend Şanice to the show than we saw with one-off bands like Simon Devious’s crew last season.

Bringing Shanice back, promising a more important role for Harvey Guillén this season, presents a heavier moral dilemma for the show as Guillermo’s virginity debate for the first time faces human loss. Hell, this is the most emotional blow we’ve ever thought about in the Shadows. So I’m going to sell a battery acid nachos that Guillermo’s new staff will be returning to – great because I can’t wait for these backgammon to be thrown into battle. They were excited to close this big heavy metal door.

Acute observations

A patient, but good week for Mark Prosch, and a twinkle in his eye when he found out how delicious, delicious the debate was that night.

When you speak, do you feel a little noisy smoothing with this movement? I mean, we sell shirts with the anti-motion smoothing logo at A.V. Club store.

It was an open New York type that sounded in this episode, but I was at a few Thanksgiving ceremonies in Chicago not too far to celebrate.

Abroad, I’m sure Sean has a Planet that has 12 of the world’s largest ocean trade collections.

Nandor, bowing his head to the ceiling of the basement floating in the midair, is a kind of extraordinary-meeting-worldly comedy made for this show.

“If it’s not very serious, it’s called a weak brain. If you’re a little worried, it’s called “Thoughtless Sallies” and if it’s a scary nightmare and you can forget it, it’s called “Brain Scramblies.” ”

“She is my best friend. He is my mud, my house, my rotten soldier. He is my sweet cheese, a good boy. ”

To complete the quoted quotes with the Matt Berry segment this week, a new pronunciation to wrap around your mouth like a delicate grape: “Plie-ah-shur.”

Maybe it’s unpleasant, but I love it when I love this show. I thought it was very attractive to see Sean and his wife perform at the end of the episode.

