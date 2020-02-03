The Superbowl LIV Halftime Show is not a disappointment

The appearance of the semi-final Superbowl this year was one of the best in recent memory. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage at the Superbowl LIV report in Miami sponsored by Pepsi. The game was Chiefs vs. 49ers, but the real magic happened at half time.

The two women are the first Latin American protagonists to play in the Superbowl. They fully embraced their Latin heritage, and both women performed bilingual songs.

The show began with Shakira performing “She Wolf”, “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Do Not Lie”.

J. Lo came out and sang “Jenny From the Block”, “Get Right”, “Waiting for the Afternoon”, “Love Costs Nothing”, and “On the Floor”.

Both women took to the stage together for a grand finale that gave Shakira a hit, “Waka Waka”.

Shakira and J. Lo were not the only artists to take the stage. The two were accompanied by special guests Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. Jennifer Lopez Emme’s 11-year-old daughter also joined the stage as a symbol of the American dream.

The spectacle was fantastic. The costumes were striking and charming with waterproof suits to the eye. The internet was left wondering what these women are doing to stay so incredibly good.

Lady Gaga warned before the show that she no longer listens to confused lips. There is no worry. Everyone seemed to sing authentically and sing very well.

Despite the rumored tension, these two ladies were on the same page a few hours before they were scheduled to perform and showed up on stage.

The show by Shakira and J. Lo had all the Superbowl dancing to dance. It was a fun show, and it was also a powerful representation of the power of Latina girls. There may be few appearances in the semi-finals of the Superbowl, but that was extremely fantastic.