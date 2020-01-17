The Supreme Court decides whether states can force the presidential election to vote for the state’s general election winner

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to address two electoral college cases involving whether a state can oblige a presidential elector to elect the state’s election winner.

The court’s decision to intervene puts the judges in another political struggle with great passion in the heat of the 2020 presidential election. It is predicted that the volatile political atmosphere and disagreements over reclassification could further emphasize the role of the electoral college in the upcoming elections.

Three presidential elections in the US state of Washington, which voted for Colin Powell and not Hillary Clinton in 2016, were punished under state law.

In May, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that the state could regulate the election of voters either directly or indirectly.

In August, a federal appeals court ruled that a similar Colorado law was unconstitutional. There, a voter cast his vote for the then Republican governor of Ohio, John Kasich, which prompted the state to reject his election vote. Two other Colorado voters who wanted to vote for Kasich then voted for Clinton.

“There is nothing in the federal constitution” that allows a state to remove or invalidate a voter, a three-judge panel of the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals. “States must not interfere with the exercise of discretion by voters in the election of the president and the vice president.”

Most states are currently demanding a voter promise to vote for the party’s candidate.

The Washington state challenge is posed by Peter Bret Chiafalo, Levi Jennet Guerra, and Esther Virginia John, who were nominated for the 2016 Washington Presidential election for the Washington Democratic Party. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine received the nation’s most popular votes for president and vice president.

The three voters voted for Powell as president. For the Vice President, Guerra elected Washington’s Democratic Senator, Maria Cantwell, John Maine’s Republican Senator, Susan Collins, and Chiafalo, Massachusetts Democratic Senator, Elizabeth Warren.

More than half of the states bind presidential voters to the result of the state’s referendum on the president. Although formal contestation of an independent election has only been discussed once in the country, some believe that the issue could arise more frequently in the current explosive political atmosphere.