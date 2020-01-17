The Supreme Court decides whether voters can vote against the referendum

January 17 (UPI) – The Supreme Court approved a hearing on Friday in which electoral college members seek the right to vote for a presidential candidate who has not won a referendum in their state.

The Supreme Court will hear two similar cases of voters in Colorado and Washington. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the 2016 referendum in these two states, but some voters refused to vote for them.

The plaintiffs said the laws in those states that require voters to vote alongside the referendum are unconstitutional.

In 2016, 10 voters voted against the promised candidate from their state. Three were declared invalid and replaced by voters, and the other seven were officially registered. As a result, Clinton lost five votes (three to former GOP Secretary of State Colin Powell, one to Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and one to South Dakotan democratic activist Faith Spotted Eagle) and Trump lost two (one to Kasich and one to former Texas) ) MP Ron Paul).

Four of the rogue voters belonged to the state of Washington, two to Texas and one to Hawaii. The invalid votes belonged to voters in Maine (for Sanders), Minnesota (for Sanders) and Colorado (for John Kasich).

In September, a federal appeals court joined the plaintiff in Colorado, Michael Baca. The decision raised concern among government officials and lawyers, who fear that it will give individual voters all the powers – and none of them.

The electoral college has been a target for numerous activists over the years. Currently, many states have changed or are considering changing the way their votes are cast. A national movement, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, is promoting a coalition of states that have already passed laws to cast their votes to any candidate who wins the national referendum – an attempt to democratize the whole process. However, the pact will only become legally effective if states that represent at least 270 votes – the number that a candidate needs to win – join the coalition. The pact currently has 196 votes and needs 74 more.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case in June ahead of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Daniel Uria contributed to this report.