The Supreme Court overturns the death sentence for former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf

January 13 (UPI) – A Pakistani high court in Mondy overturned the death sentence for the country’s former president and military ruler, Pervez Musharraf.

The three-member chamber of the Lahore High Court found that the special court that had given the death sentence for treason was unconstitutional.

The court said that the formation of the special court that imposed the death penalty was illegal and Musharraf was no longer a suspect.

The judges said the Musharraf case was politically motivated and the charge of treason and undermining the constitution he faced was a common offense that “cannot be committed by one person”.

The current Pakistani government, which includes many Musharraf loyalists, is unlikely to use the special court for a new trial, lawyers and analysts said.

Musharraf was awarded the unprecedented sentence last month after the court ruled 2: 1 under Article 6 of the Constitution that “anyone who violates or otherwise unconstitutionally violates the constitution” will be convicted of treason punished with death or life imprisonment.

He was accused of violating the constitution in 2007 to extend his nearly ten-year rule over the country.

The indictment has been pending since December 2013, and Musharraf had described the indictment as unfounded from a hospital in Dubai to which he had been admitted last month for deteriorating health.