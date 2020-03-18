The Supreme Court will hear pleadings today on the Madhya Pradesh test – news from India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought answers from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and NP Prajapati speaker on the plea of ​​10 MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding that a floor test be carried out while the Congress filed a separate lawsuit , saying that the inquiry could not be conducted because 16 deputies were held captive in Bengaluru.

22 Congress lawmakers from the state present in Bengaluru appeared before the media on Tuesday and said they were with BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and were not jailed. The MLAs said they were willing to return to Madhya Pradesh immediately if they were provided with security by the Central Reserve Police Force.

“The examination can only take place if all elected representatives are present in the assembly,” the Congress party said in its petition.

Faced with a constitutional crisis, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government failed to pass a statewide test on Tuesday, despite Governor Lalji Tandon’s proposal to run for it.

The governor asked the CM to seek a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday. When that didn’t happen, the governor on Monday sent another letter to Nath saying he should face the subject of the test on Tuesday, failing that, the CM warned, the CM would think he lost the majority in Parliament.

Governor Tandon could not be reached for comment.

The Supreme Court granted the applicants’ representatives the freedom to inform the Chief Minister, the speaker and the State Government by e-mail given the urgency of the State Assembly situation and submit the case for further hearing on Wednesday at 10.30.

“Issue a notice given the urgency of the situation. Freedom granted for e-mail notification, “the order reads.

Petitioners led by former CM chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan rushed to the Supreme Court seeking immediate examination after the State Assembly on Monday adjourned the speaker citing health concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.

10 MLAs stated that the national government lost the majority after the resignation of 22 MLAs and that they had no moral, legal or constitutional right to remain in power.

“… The lack of confidence and resignation of 22 Congressional parties on conflict-of-law agreements, of which the resignation of six MLAs has already been accepted by Hon’ble’s speaker, has reduced the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s government to a minority and the floor test is a constitutional imperative,” asserted BLAP’s PPPs.

During the hearing, Bench Judges DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta noted concerns raised by senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, reporting to BJP MPs, that Congress was trying to buy time by not appearing in the case.

“This case shows a violation of justice. On the other hand, he did not intentionally show up, ”Rohatgi said.

The court said that it would have to inform and hear the other party.

“It would be appropriate for us to briefly announce tomorrow and hear tomorrow,” Justice Chandrachud said.

A congressional petition argued that if 22 MLA MPs were to resign then they would not be able to hold a passing exam with the vacant seats because the electorate of these constituencies, almost 10% of the total number of MPs, would be represented.

Such a vote of confidence, he argued, was a “total fraud” and “the antithesis principle of representative democracy.”

Congress sought court intervention so that the party could communicate with its 16 MLAs in captivity.

“The conduct of the respondents raises larger questions of constitutional correctness and morality as to whether the union government and / or state government can use the official mechanization of the center as well as the state to promote the appearance of any political party,” the petition said.

While 16 MLAs resigned from the assembly, they did not do so from primary membership in Congress.

The petition submitted by Congress will be heard on Wednesday along with BJP MPP representatives.

Problems in the Congress government began last week after 22 parliamentary parties dropped out of the assembly after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. The speaker later accepted the resignations of six members, bringing the House’s strength to 222, with a majority rating of 112.

Before the crisis, the Congress had 114 MPPs and enjoyed the support of four independent legislators, two Bahujan Samaj MPPs and one Samajwadi Party legislator. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

Interestingly, 17 of those 22 peacekeepers, including six ministers, disappeared on March 9th. They were later found staying at a resort in Bengaluru. The two MLA congresses have been in existence since March 3, with the rest joining them later.

Speaking to the media, former Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat said, “The 2018 state assembly elections have been contested by projecting the faces of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, but the party’s leadership has appointed Kamal Nath as chief minister. By the time Nath became CM, his behavior had completely changed. He did not have time to meet with ministers and not talk about MPP. Officers are more powerful than ministers. “

Another former minister, Govind Rajput, said, “At every cabinet meeting, there was one or another proposal for Chhindwara (CM constituency). CM acted as if it was only CM Chhindwara and not the whole of Madhya Pradesh. We had to fight for even more insignificant. work related to our constituencies. I couldn’t help anyone in my constituency even having a gun license or in connection with transfers. No development work has been done in my constituency. “

Former Minister Imrati Devi said all the MLAs were with Scindi and would oppose Nath. “We will decide on joining the BJP later after the debate,” she said.

MPP Congress MP Rajvardhan Singh said: “When the state cabinet was constituted, there were at least 10 senior leaders among KLA members who deserved to be inducted into office, but their merit and internship were neglected, while in the harsh practice of nepotism, the son and Digvijay Singh’s nephew were made ministers. “

In response to a question about joining the BJP, MPPs said they would sit down together and decide later. One of the 22 members of the international community, Bisahulal Singh, said, “I have already joined the BJP.”

Nath could not be reached for his comments. However, his media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, released a number of video clips to six former ministers in which they were seen praising Nath’s leadership and thanking him for development work in their constituencies.

Saluja said: “Ex-ministerial video clips do not understand former ministers telling lies. The chief minister gave enough time to each MLA and listened to them. He also sanctioned state-wide development projects. And if they equate allegations of government corruption, would it also make it clear if they are also involved in corrupt practices? “

Prajapati Assembly Speaker wrote to the Governor for the safety of MLAs.

Speaking to the media, he said: “Given the circumstances, it is doubtful whether the MLAs resigned at will, as neither they nor any of them resigned. None of them appeared before me to explain their position in response to the notices that were sent to them. They did not even attend the National Assembly proceedings on March 16. “

Earlier, referring to the governor’s observation that the CM had avoided the floor test, Nath said in a letter to the governor: “I have proved my majority in Parliament several times in the last 15 months. Since the BJP is accused of not enjoying a majority in Parliament, one can to do a test test through a no-confidence motion. I learned that the BJP had sent a notice to the governor for a no-confidence motion awaiting debate. Once proceedings were initiated on this, I would prove my majority in the House. “

“I want to assure you that they will let 16 MLAs be free and stay home in an open atmosphere for 5 to 7 days without any fear and pressure on them so that they can make their decisions at will. Your opinion that if I do not go test for test by March 17 and prove my majority, I will be considered to have lost the majority, it is unconstitutional and has no basis. I have also learned that BJP leaders have filed a petition in court. “

A delegation of BJP leaders called on the governor on Tuesday afternoon and complained that the Congress government was avoiding a passing test under some pretext or the other.

BJP Parliament Chief Whip Narottam Mishra said, “The Chief Minister is looking for some excuse or another because he lost the majority to avoid the bottom test. Had he enjoyed the majority, he would have already gone for a passing exam by now. He must admit that his government the minority government, therefore, lacks the legal and moral authority to remain in power. “

