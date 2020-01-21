The Supreme Court will not decide the fate of Obamacare before the elections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to expedite the review of a Texas lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. The rejection of the request, made by legal defenders of the law, means that Obamacare’s fate will not be decided before the 2020 elections, thus easing the political pressure from President Trump and the Republicans.

The Republican lawsuit argues that the 2017 tax law made Obamacare’s individual mandate unconstitutional by canceling the tax penalty for not having health insurance. He also alleges that if the mandate is unconstitutional, the entire law – including its Medicaid expansion and protections for pre-existing conditions – must be struck down.

Already, a federal judge has agreed with opponents – who are supported by Trump’s Justice Department – on both points. A court of appeal recently upheld the finding that the warrant was unconstitutional, but ordered the trial judge to reconsider its finding on whether the rest of the law could be severed from the warrant.

This process could take several months, prompting advocates for Obamacare – who in the case include the Blue States and the United States House of Representatives – to request immediate intervention by the Supreme Court.

Although the Supreme Court may ultimately agree to resume the case, Tuesday’s order means that the judges will not speed up their examination. Within a typical and slower time frame, as soon as possible, if the case is granted, could be heard, it is the following warrant.

It only takes four votes to enter a case, which means that the Liberal wing of the court could still have the votes to grant a review of the trial. However, five votes were needed to speed up the case.