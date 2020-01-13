The Supreme Court will not object to Michelle Carter’s conviction of her friend’s suicide

January 13 (UPI) – The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Michelle Carter’s appeal for her 2017 conviction, which linked her text message to her friend’s suicide six years ago.

Carter acted criminally when she texted her friend Conrad Roy III, 18, to return to a truck filled with toxic fumes to pursue the plan to kill herself, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled last year on her 2017 conviction for involuntary manslaughter. In the petition to the Supreme Court, she argued that the sentence was based solely on her words, which violated the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court rejected the petition on Monday.

“The United States Supreme Court, which is currently not accepting Michelle Carter’s petition, is unfortunate,” said Joe Cataldo, one of Carter’s defenders, to CNN Monday. “Obviously, many lawyers and lawyers understand the dangers posed by the Massachusetts courts.”

Massachusetts’s Carter was 17 at the time of Roy’s death and was convicted before the Bristol Juvenile Court.

In February, 22-year-old Carter was serving her 15-month sentence after the Massachusetts Supreme Court denied an emergency delay request when her lawyers attempted to hear the case before the US Supreme Court.

The lower court quoted Carter’s texts to friends saying that Roy’s death was her fault for telling him to get back in the truck after he was scared and left the truck when he inhaled carbon monoxide. The judge said during the conviction that Carter had admitted in texts that she had not helped Roy or notified his mothers or sisters even though she knew the location of the truck.