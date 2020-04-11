The surprise: William Barr Supports Trump’s Totalitarian Oversight Purge

Although most appreciate the lack of support of Republicans who seem to take a bloody pledge to back him on January 20, 2017, Donald TrumpThe decision last week to dismiss not one but two analysts in general, with a critical eye, echoed bipartisan criticism. That has to do with the fact of firing Michael Atkinson, who handles complaints that make up Trump’s claim, and dismisses Glenn fine through his role in overseeing the $ 2 trillion oil crisis to fix the shortfall, fired by a administration that will stop at nothing to generate energy, even in dangerous conditions. without health and suffering. Someone completely cool with the move, though? William Barr, the president’s attorney is not legal.

In an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday night, Barr said Laura Ingraham that he supported Trump’s decision to remove Atkinson, which is not surprising given his previous statements (to wit: that the investigation was led by people “join the war to the death, by any means necessary”). Stating that Trump, who did not do the right thing, “did the right thing” in eliminating internal intelligence agencies, Barr argued that Atkinson made a mistake in letting people know about the whistleblower words of which, as a reminder, turn out to be 100% true). “He interpreted his policy, which is a narrow law that puts him in charge of criminal activity … by intellectuals, and tries to convert him into a position to search for something in the government. and announcing it immediately to Congress did not authorize the administration. of it and to determine if there was a problem, “Barr said of Atkinson.

When the Senate Republicans asked for an explanation: Atkinson was fired, Barr didn’t think it was necessary, and was happy to toe the president’s line and ask the I.G. did something wrong, which only the president and his supporters seem to believe. “I think he needs to take responsibility,” Barr said of Trump. (IG’s office did not respond to The Washington Post requesting comment; in a previous statement, Atkinson said he was “disappointed and saddened” by his removal, adding, “It was it is hard not to feel that the president has lost my confidence in me by releasing my responsibility as an independent and impartial auditor. ”)

While Barr did not say anything about the Fine removal, it would have a certainty of future firings to be defended at a later date, according to a report from the Daily Beast:

Despite global turmoil and economic downturn, President Donald Trump is paying the price ahead of his job to clean up his administration’s members responsible for spreading the evidence. to abandon, lie, and abuse. And when he reached that goal, he clenched his fists at the 29-year-old who was fired by the Trump administration for a gambling problem, as well as a handful of firefighters. the fire that fed his liars that government officials are trying to destroy. it.

