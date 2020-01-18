The surprising friendship between Reese Witherspoon and Beyonce

Reese Witherspoon and Beyonce had a moment at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The two famous women apparently got along when Witherspoon passed the table Beyonce shared with her husband Jay-Z and asked for champagne. Now Beyonce is sending the Big Little Lies actress gifts.

Witherspoon’s buddy and Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston was the one who documented the champagne moment. Aniston posted a photo of herself, Witherspoon and producer Kristin Hahn, who added a glass of champagne to her Instagram story titled “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons why I love you. We ran out of water at our table. So of course she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of champagne. “The brave move did not seem to go unnoticed.

The following Thursday, Witherspoon came home to find a barrel of Ace of Spades champagne. It was the Jay-Z brand and the same one the famous couple had shared with Witherspoon during the Golden Globes. The gift also came with a note that read, “More water from J & B”. Witherspoon shared her happy reaction to her Instagram story.

Beyonce didn’t stop the gift train there. About a week after the Golden Globes, Witherspoon discovered a large orange box that had been delivered to her house. When she opened it, she found a lot of clothes from Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection. The legal blonde star filmed himself and tried out the different outfits and shared them with her Instagram. In the headline Witherspoon asked cheekily: “Does that make me officially the newest member of #Beyhive?” The obvious answer is “yes”.

