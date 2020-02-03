The surveillance state knows no borders in the battle for Hong Kong

There were lots of umbrellas. There were the giant black ones that could accommodate a crowd of people. The blue and yellow striped. The ones that were once borrowed from a hotel.

Some of the umbrellas were yellow and decorated with the words “support freedom” and “fight crime” in red Chinese characters. They matched the neon safety vests that volunteers wore on the edge of the crowd of around 150 people.

In Vancouver, the umbrellas served no practical purpose except to protect the demonstrators from rain on a January afternoon. In the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, umbrellas come in handy for another reason: they protect their owners from rubber bullets that are fired by the police.

After singing loudly for Hong Kong’s autonomy, the crowd posed for a group photo in the rain. Most of them had yellow prints that read “resist”, “persist” or “unite” in Chinese. Instead, two people held light blue East Turkmenistan flags in honor of the Uighurs, who were held in concentration camps in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, another allegedly “autonomous” region. A prominent banner in the front row demanded their release.

Between a quarter and a third of the group wore face cover so they could remain anonymous. One person chose a Guy Fawkes mask for this purpose. Most wore black surgical masks like a married couple who only wanted to be addressed with the initials.

A person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a rally against China that was held at the Vancouver (BC) Main Library on January 19, 2020. (Photo by Jimmy Jeong)

J. and B. explained that supporters of the protest movement hide their names or faces to protect friends and family at home. Among the photographers who took the staged photo, there could easily be a Chinese Communist Party agent who was ready to use facial recognition technologies to identify people and intimidate their loved ones.

J. and B. are Canadians. Both come from Hong Kong. They spent six months there last year, witnessed the beginnings of the protest movement, and returned to Vancouver in August. You have no plans to return. “It’s dangerous,” said J.

But even if they land in a country that preaches freedom of assembly and expression, they feel monitored by a surveillance state that doesn’t respect the borders. You have heard reports from police officers in China who harassed relatives of pro-Hong Kong protesters abroad. They also feel threatened by a new generation of agitators who have appeared in demonstrations like this in recent months to yell at them, tear down their protest installations, and in some cases provoke physical confrontations.

The Hong Kong community describes the provocateurs, who are believed to be mainly Chinese international students, as “little carnations”. Pink as colored red by the Communist Party. “We are being harassed. Whatever we say, of course they say the opposite, ”B. described a demonstration at the University of British Columbia in the fall. “I remember a man, he was an older man, he only painted something on the floor with chalk. And they poured water on it. “

Outside of a passionate group that regularly participates in such rallies – people who often remain anonymous like them – J. and B. feel an increasingly vulnerable minority living in a divided community that floats in a sea of ​​Canadians who just don’t pay much attention.

A quarter of an hour after the rally, the umbrellas had dissolved and the public space in front of the library in downtown Vancouver was empty, wet, and gray again. The city hummed and didn’t seem to care.

If anywhere in North America there is a microcosm – or at least a strange dystopian reflection – of the conflict between Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), it is Vancouver.

In a city with more than 400,000 people who identify themselves as ethnic Chinese, there are approximately 72,000 Hong Kong immigrants and 189,000 mainland immigrants according to the 2016 census. (Based on immigration figures, this gap has probably widened in the past four years.) There are now around 300,000 Canadian passport holders living in Hong Kong.

The British Columbia government reported in December 2018 that more than 20,000 of its post-secondary international students came from the PRC – an influx that has brought major financial benefits to the province’s universities. In Vancouver’s Chinese community, dividing lines cannot simply be drawn according to age, citizenship or even language barriers. You hear both Mandarin spoken on the mainland and Cantonese spoken in Hong Kong, but it is difficult to make assumptions about the policy of the speakers. Suffice it to say that those who work in the community say that the situation in Hong Kong has helped deepen the existing disruptions while expressing growing concern about the Chinese state’s impact on overseas communities Has.

The Hong Kong protests began last summer over a extradition proposal that was feared to give China exceptional powers over its judicial system. The demonstrations escalated when the city police were accused of brutal acts against demonstrators.

During the biggest marches, two million people – more than a quarter of the city’s population – on the streets demanded that China keep its promise of “one country, two systems”. (In 1997, the United Kingdom transferred the colony to Beijing under a constitutional agreement that would make it an autonomous region with its own governmental system for 50 years.)

Although the extradition law after mass arrests, the death of two demonstrators in November and allegations of unchecked police brutality – 88 percent of the city was said to have been exposed to tear gas – were initially repealed. The protests continued. Dissidents call for the full withdrawal of the law, an investigation into police behavior, the withdrawal of the characterization of protests as “riots”, an amnesty for the arrested and universal suffrage for the election of the Legislative Council and the general director of the city.

Kevin Huang, managing director and co-founder of the nonprofit Hua Foundation, which focuses on heritage and sustainability in Chinatown, is well positioned to watch Vancouver’s response to all of this. “It comes close to home for a lot of people,” he said. “I think it’s because of the long history and the sheer number of people who have connections to Hong Kong.”

Many members of the community have friends or relatives who are “on the other side of the line,” he said. Many Mandarin speakers quietly and even openly support the protests – some organized their own demonstration to support Hong Kong residents at Richmond City Hall in December. And not all Cantonese-speaking Hong Kong support the demonstrators.

At the end of June last year, not long after the demonstrations started, 20 students from Vancouver published an open letter supporting demonstrators in the Toronto Star. On the same day, the Chinese Benevolent Association in Toronto and Vancouver paid an ad to praise the crackdown on “radical” protesters in the Chinese-language newspapers Sing Tao and Ming Pao. The CBA, one of the country’s oldest Chinese organizations, has close ties to Sino-Canadian companies and community leaders, and Hong Kong sees this as a worrying sign that their policies on the issue have become so open.

“We are very much against all the violence we have seen in all of Hong Kong’s protests and activities,” Jun Ing, vice president of the Vancouver Chapter of the Association, said in an interview. When asked whether the group also condemned violence by the police, he replied: “Any violence”.

Ing said the issue was divisive. “I think that’s what democracy is about. It’s about people with different views, different ideas and opinions.” With the ads last summer, his organization took a “more passive approach” than the few that have surfaced in protests and counter-protests.

But Beijing partisans, who are not quite as passive, are increasingly on the spot. And they express Chinese nationalism in a way that Vancouver activists have never seen before.

Since the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, Mabel Tung, president of the Vancouver Society to Support the Democratic Movement, has organized protests to promote democracy in China. She saw a counter protest for the first time last summer.

“This kind of surprise surprises me because in Canada we all have freedom of speech and assembly and we can express our opinions freely.” The new counter-demonstrators, Tung adds, are doing their work in a “very aggressive way” – yelling at us, and it seems they are trying to beat us. “

Although the Hong Kong demonstrators do not explicitly call for independence from China, the ruling Communist Party has portrayed its movement as an uprising, a violent independence movement. “That’s why (the pro-Beijing counter-protesters) are so angry. I don’t blame them because they think so,” said Tung. “They fed that with a spoon.”

Macleans sought to speak with Beijing-friendly activists, attend events in Hong Kong in search of them, and connect with student groups. But they too seem inclined to anonymity. And while some organizers in Hong Kong said they recognized repeat opponents, they hesitated to share photos or names with others.

A police officer stands near anti-China protesters who gather in Vancouver on Saturday, August 17, 2019, for a demonstration to combat extradition in Hong Kong. (Darryl Dyck / CP)

On August 17, hundreds of people gathered outside Broadway City Hall’s SkyTrain station to support the Hong Kong protests. They were met by a group of people who advocated “one China”.

Jane Lee, a founding member of the New Hong Kong Cultural Club, said supporters of the People’s Republic of China have accused Hong Kong of being rioters who harm the rule of law and the economy, encrypted messaging app. “It is obvious that they were driven or checked,” she said.

Huang was there too. It seemed to him that the counter-demonstrators were on schedule or in one shift – almost all of them disappeared at 6 p.m. “So were they really there on their own, or were they there for something else? Why would this number of people, probably more than a hundred, suddenly dissolve? “

On October 1, a group of high school students organized a demonstration at the Aberdeen SkyTrain station in a suburb of Richmond where they set up a Lennon Wall – a collection of handwritten sticky notes that support Hong Kong and were inspired by the original John Lennon Wall in Prague.

YouTube videos from that day show another group of young people arriving, tearing down the wall and competing with those trying to protect the installation. The two groups insult themselves in Cantonese. Those who tear down the Lennon Wall are called “bastards” and are said to “go to death”.

The following weekend, the police were called to a similar confrontation with counter-demonstrators. RCMP finally arrived and separated the two groups.

There were not only fights at organized rallies, but also among individuals. According to a December report by Sing Tao, a Richmond Middle School boy was bullied in the canteen after saying things that supported Hong Kong during a course. Another student, a Taiwanese boy, found a threatening letter that had been put in his locker for the same reason. The mother of a third student told the newspaper: “Since then, my child has not dared to speak publicly about news from Hong Kong for fear of becoming the target of students who disagree.”

Another school in Richmond, the Steveston-London Secondary School, had come under fire weeks earlier after parents complained that a mandarin teacher was showing pro-Chinese propaganda – a trailer for a film to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China ,

In January, the UBC student district The Nest had a Lennon wall with sticky notes in all colors on a concrete section – although many more students were hanging around in the hallway than selling a poster sale. Some support messages were in English, many in Chinese: “Go Hong Kong!” And “students are not terrorists” and “even if they beat us, we have to resist.”

A rally against China held at the Vancouver (BC) Main Library on January 19, 2020 (Photo by Jimmy Jeong)

Others were more cryptic and betrayed divisions that messed up the issue for so many in Vancouver. “Do you eat sweet or salty tofu pudding?” Said a note related to a culinary debate on which the Hong Kong people have a firm stance – they like it sweet. Another said, “The piece of land that is Hong Kong belongs to China. If you don’t like it, please go. Don’t be distracted by freedom and democracy. “

The sources of information in Canada may be numerous and varied, but many Chinese are still aware of the social media bubble prevailing in their home country, in which people censor themselves by avoiding certain problems and in which algorithms automatically delete posts that refer to topics The government does not want to discuss them, according to Leo Shin, an associate professor of Chinese history at UBC.

Some mainland students, he said, have spoken privately to him about how they view Hong Kong’s democracy movement as a beacon of hope for the rest of China. Others were conditioned to distrust western social media networks and news agencies. “They have an ecosystem that reflects the idea that China is growing up, China is powerful, and China is allowed to continue on this growth path,” Shin said, referring to platforms like WeChat. “I don’t want to use the word” brainwashing, “but once you’ve been exposed to this narrative, this ecosystem, long enough, you’ll be drawn into it.”

Occasionally, overseas Chinese are expressly asked to stay on the line, a state-of-the-art China Daily news article in August 2018 calling on them to remember the call of the party and the people to vote for China disseminate and support the development of the country, safeguarding national interests. “

According to Sharon Hom, the executive director of human rights in China, the state’s influence on its citizens is often more subtle and nuanced. At a press conference in Vancouver in January, Hom said she saw fingerprints from the United Front – a division of the Communist Party that influences campaigns abroad and whose primary role is to “monitor and ensure correct behavior” by overseas Chinese. “

Hom, a New York-based human rights lawyer, has heard of mainland residents discovered during marches abroad and whose parents in China were visited by the police within 24 hours. “We have to think about the entire network of surveillance, control and control. It is so systematic. It sounds incredible, except that it’s true. “

Hom was in town to give a lecture in the Vancouver main library. Despite the rain, more than a hundred people attended her speech, but there were a few dozen places available. Some people in the room were wearing masks. The organizers asked the participants not to photograph the front of the audience so that no one in the room could be identified.

Mistrust of a cameraman is widespread among Vancouverites who want to mobilize against the Chinese government. “People say,” Pinkies take pictures of everyone “at protests,” says Huang of the Hua Foundation, “so all locals actually mask themselves, sunglasses, hats, dress differently, maybe in the mall outside the rallies they change . “

The activists agree that this type of surveillance is ongoing and are connected to the Chinese government, whether through the Vancouver consulate, the shadier United Front, or self-launching zealots.

The consulate itself praises its patriots, but rejects any direct involvement. “It is perfectly understandable and sensible for local Chinese to express indignation and resistance to words and deeds attempting to separate China overseas,” said a statement emailed to Maclean. “We hope that such opinions can be expressed rationally under local laws and regulations.

Some ulterior motives arbitrarily pollute the Chinese government and its overseas diplomatic missions. We condemn such baseless accusations and malicious attacks. “

The shins’ concern that cracks will form in Chinese Chinese communities will solidify, even violently, when a pattern of protest and counter-protest is repeated.

The history of Hong Kong, at least as it happens here, is also part of the broader history of Canada-China relations, he said, given that Beijing is the mildest concern for Hong Kong demonstrators. The Canadian government is under increasing pressure to take a clear stance: Cherie Wong of Alliance Canada Hong Kong, a new advocacy group, recently said at a press conference that the silence of politicians like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “an act of violence. “

But Ing, from the Chinese Benevolent Association, said it was a “minefield” and “nobody wants to touch it”. If you look at things from Ottawa’s point of view, it’s easy to see why. Canada’s relations with China, the world’s second largest economy, have been at a low for more than a year. The possible extradition of Huawei manager Meng Wanzhou to the United States for fraud is working through the court system in BC. After her arrest in December 2018, China arrested two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, as an obvious retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

Canada, meanwhile, hasn’t made a decision about whether to exclude Huawei from its 5G networks, as some of its allies have done.

An increasingly popular way to contribute to the Hong Kong dissident movement is to support companies that explicitly support the demonstrators, sometimes with free meals or supplies – part of the so-called “yellow business circle”. Companies known to be police officers are considered “blue” and demonstrators boycott them.

Color-coded maps on social media featuring cartoon pigs and frogs – symbols of protests – help shoppers avoid buying brands, products, and services from mainland China or related to Chinese companies.

Rick Lau, a Hong Kong resident who recently immigrated to Vancouver, hopes to be able to repeat the color-coded terms here in Canada, albeit on a much smaller scale. He encourages fans of his popular Canada HongKonger Facebook page to recommend companies that seem anecdotal “friendly” to protesters in Hong Kong.

Ing does not believe that companies have to register on one side or the other. “I guess it’s fifty-five when it comes to which side people are on,” he said. “Why would someone want to cut your business in half?”

Lau also believes that the Vancouver split over Hong Kong is about fifty to fifty, but suspects that many Canadians simply don’t care. “I don’t know why, but they’re not too sensitive to this kind of politics in Canada. Most of them aren’t susceptible to local problems either. Maybe it’s too easy to live here.”

His idea of ​​naming yellow and blue companies hasn’t exactly gone viral. Crowd-sourced spreadsheets published by Lau in November have not been updated since then, although they do get some media attention.

A garage owner told CBC in December that he was “surprised” to be on a list of yellow companies – but he could put a Lennon wall in his office.

Other companies that Maclean contacted were similarly confused. Michael Tam, the owner of In-Look Optical in Coquitlam, said he had “no idea” where this came from. He suspected it might be because an employee had recently returned from a trip to Hong Kong. “Maybe they spoke to the customer,” he said. Tam carefully emphasized that his company has no official position in one way or another: “Hong Kong, we don’t care – it’s a Hong Kong problem, right? It’s not in Canada.”

Some companies are classified as green or neutral, in one case because they have a “yellow owner” and a “blue manager”. Lau explained that many companies are blue when they play TVB on their TV all day. based network that is viewed as a biased parrot on the state controlled channel CCTV. (A handful of “blue” companies didn’t respond to requests for comments.)

Approximately 48,000 people subscribe to a telegram channel that brings out memes and updates on the Hong Kong protests in English. A contribution in January was provided by the “Pantone media spectrum from Hong Kong”. TVB gets the third darkest shade of blue. “Protect your conscience – don’t be a puppet,” says the infographic next to a cartoon of a puppet frog. (“Feels bad, man,” says the frog with one arm in it.)

The Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver was mostly empty. It was the first day of an exhibition entitled “The Revolution of Our Time” that featured scenes from the Hong Kong protests shot by 18 photojournalists.

Young girls with hands clasped in a chain around their school. A man holding a protest sign from his apartment window. Older Hong Kongers with the palms over their right eyes pay homage to a demonstrator whose eye is said to have been injured by a beanbag that was fired by the anti-riot police.

Photographers Aaron Guy Leroux, an American based in Hong Kong, and Adam Malamis, a Canadian based in London, Ontario, were ready to give some people who signed up online a first tour of the exhibition this morning.

Nobody came. It has snowed.

Leroux said Hong Kong is full of protest culture and “nobody is untouched by what happened.” People shout protest chants from their windows every evening at 10pm. Everyone is aware of the risks associated with participating, but there is also some certainty in numbers. Counter protests by mainland leaders of the pro-communist party are “ridiculously small,” he said.

Leroux knows the risk he takes personally by speaking publicly. He has already been fired from a teaching assignment in China for pictures posted on his Instagram account.

But he and Malamis are determined to document the movement that continues even when hopelessness sets in. Malamis said he had seen the phrase “If we burn, burn” repeatedly on barricades during protests in Hong Kong last year. Someone told him, “You don’t have a slogan like” If we burn, you burn “and expect to win.”

“They call themselves the cursed generation and are somehow fatalistic,” said Leroux with a kind of awe. “Because China will have full control of Hong Kong in 2047, no matter what happens to it, no matter how it dissolves. So where will they be? You have no ability to fend off (Beijing) in a meaningful way. They fight the good fight as far as it concerns them. But nobody is really optimistic. “

The Vancouver activists are also not optimistic about reaching the Canadian government with their regular rallies and short-lived Lennon walls. Nor do they have much of an impact on Canadian business or the indoctrinated “little carnations”. Or even the people of Vancouver, who on the whole do not seem to suspect that an existential struggle for democracy is being waged 10,000 kilometers away.

Nevertheless, those who are worried appear, umbrellas in hand and unrestrained spirits. Even if the forecast is bad.

