The survivor in Slovenia turns 100 on Holocaust Memorial Day

In this photo, taken on January 24, 2020, survivor of the Nazi camp, Marija Frlan, who turns 100 on the Holocaust Memorial Day, speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at her home in Rakek, Slovenia. Frlan, who was held in the Ravensbruck camp in northern Germany for over a year from 1944 to 1945, will join other survivors and officials in Poland on Monday for the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp. (AP Photo / Darko Bandic)

RAKEK, Slovenia (AP) – For Marija Frlan it is as symbolic as possible: As a survivor of a National Socialist concentration camp in World War II, the Slovenian will be 100 years old on Monday, the international Holocaust Memorial Day.

Frlan, who was imprisoned in the Ravensbruck camp in northern Germany for over a year in 1944-45, will take part with other survivors and officials in Poland on Monday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp.

Before the ceremony, Frlan told The Associated Press that you could talk extensively about what was like in the Ravensbruck camp, but only those who were there really knew how terrible it was.

“Those who have not survived cannot understand it, no,” said the energetic woman in her house in the small village of Rakek in southwestern Slovenia. “It was terrible.”

Frlan said that the prisoners in the Nazi women’s camp were given just enough food to survive and had to work all day. The mandatory checks were carried out outdoors every morning and lasted at least one hour.

“Once the inspection took four hours,” she recalled. “It was a rainy day. It is impossible to explain whether you were not there. “

The women in the camp encouraged each other not to give up and said to each other: “Girls, wait!” And “No moaning!”, She remembered.

The Ravensbruck concentration camp was the second largest, excluding the women’s camp in Auschwitz, according to the US Holocaust Museum. Towards the end of the war, around 50,000 prisoners, mostly women, were in the camp.

Frlan was shipped to Ravensbruck from a prison in her home country of Slovenia in March 1944. After cleaning the offices of the Gestapo secret police for nine months, Frlan was jailed for helping the Slovenian resistance movement in a bomb attack.

“The Gestapo knew I was responsible for the bombs,” she said. “So they put me in jail.”

That was the last time she saw her husband. He was also captured and soon executed.

“We couldn’t even say hello,” she said. “That’s it.”

Frlan was sent with a group of other prisoners on the train via Munich to Ravensbrück. The only meal she had in five days was a bowl of soup and three loaves of bread.

The inmates in Raversbruck came from around 30 countries, most of them from Poland. Soviet troops liberated the camp in April 1945.

As the troops approached the Red Army, the Germans forced the prisoners to move from the camp towards the front, Frlan said. The march continued until early May.

